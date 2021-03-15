Oscars Will Limit Ceremony to Presenters, Nominees and Their Guests (EXCLUSIVE)

The film academy announced its nominations on Monday, and with it, the first concrete details about the 93rd ceremony, including utilizing Los Angeles’ Union Station as a venue, after being forced to relocate due to pandemic restrictions. Variety has obtained an exclusive letter that was sent to all Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences members from Academy President David Rubin detailing how the ceremony will be held.

The academy will not hold any in-person events, including nominations screenings, the annual nominees luncheon or other programming. In addition, the only people who will be allowed to attend the Oscars will be the nominees themselves, their guests and the ceremony’s presenters.

The telecast will be produced by Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh, which is sure to be an interesting ceremony. The academy recognized during Monday morning’s nominations a record number of actors of color, two women directors and one of the strongest best picture lineups to date (in the final year of the sliding scale).

There has been no official announcement yet about a host, presenters or other details regarding the telecast, but the excitement is palpable throughout the industry.

The Oscars will be broadcast live on April 25.

Dear Fellow Academy Members, I join you in congratulating all our Oscar nominees. We are now less than two months away from an Oscars show at the iconic Los Angeles landmarks Union Station and Dolby Theatre. A show that will undoubtedly be unique and memorable! Though we’d hoped the pandemic would be more in our rearview mirror by the month of April, the health and safety of our members and Oscar nominees are our primary concern, so we’ve had to make some necessary decisions about some of our highly anticipated Oscar-week events. This year, those attending the awards in person will be nominees, their guest, and presenters — with an audience of millions watching and cheering from all around the world. As a result, we will not be able to conduct our annual member ticket lottery. We also will not hold any in-person events, including nominations screenings, the Oscar Nominees Luncheon and such beloved Oscar-week occasions as the International Feature Film nominee cocktail reception, and public programming for the Short Film, Documentary, Animated Feature, International Feature Film and Makeup and Hairstyling categories. I’m sorry to add that this year’s awards also will not include a post-Oscars Governors Ball celebration, or Oscar Night watch parties in London and New York. In a year marked by so much uncertainty, one thing is without question: We have enlisted the ideal trio of producers—Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh—to put together an Oscars show like none other, to honor the extraordinary movies, memorable performances and achievements in filmmaking of the past year. We appreciate your support and understanding, as we all look forward to an exciting show on April 25th. Warm regards, David Rubin

Academy President

