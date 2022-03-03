Oscars: Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Kevin Costner and Zoe Kravitz Among Presenters

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hilary Lewis
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lady Gaga
    Lady Gaga
    American singer, songwriter, and actress
  • Zoë Kravitz
    Zoë Kravitz
    American actress, singer and model
  • Chris Rock
    Chris Rock
    American comedian, actor, screenwriter, television producer, film producer, and director

Lady Gaga may have missed out on an expected Oscar nomination for her starring role in House of Gucci, but the singer-actress will be at the 2022 Oscars after all.

Gaga is just one of a handful of presenters announced Thursday for this year’s Academy Awards.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Also set to take the stage at the Dolby Theatre are Chris Rock, Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Perez and last year’s best supporting actress winner Yuh-Jung Youn.

The Oscars often have the previous year’s acting winners present this year’s acting awards.

Additional presenters and other talent joining the show will be revealed in the next few weeks.

It was previously announced that the Oscars will not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for its performers and presenters, but nominees and guests will have to show proof of vaccination as well as two negative PCR tests. The performers and presenters, however, will be tested for COVID-19, in keeping with safety protocols set by L.A. County’s Department of Health.

The show has also made headlines in recent days for its controversial decision to have a number of crafts categories, including makeup and hairstyling where Gaga’s House of Gucci scored its lone nomination, not presented live during the ABC telecast. The nominees and winners will, however, be announced during the show, with viewers able to see the speech that took place earlier at the Dolby.

The Power of the Dog leads the nominations for this year’s Oscars with 12 nods.

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are set to host the 2022 Oscars, which will be produced by Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, and air live on Sunday, March 27 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • Lady Gaga Will Be a Presenter at 2022 Oscars Despite Best Actress Snub for House of Gucci

    Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Oscar-winning Minari actress Yuh-Jung Youn will also be presenters this year

  • 'The White Lotus' Season 2 Will Feature a Familiar Face Coming Back

    Here's all the latest news about the second season of HBO Max's 'The White Lotus,' including cast, premiere date, plot, spoilers, and more.

  • ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Finds Its Madonna In Evan Rachel Wood; First Look

    Evan Rachel Wood (HBO’s Westworld, Phoenix Rising) will star alongside Daniel Radcliffe in Roku’s Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, stepping into the role of Madonna. Roku made the announcement via Instagram, sharing a first-look photo captioned: “First look 🌟 Evan Rachel Wood is joining Daniel Radcliffe in #WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story as the one and only […]

  • Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart and More Presenters Set for 2022 Spirit Awards

    Film Independent has announced the presenters for the 37th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards. Kirsten Stewart (“Spencer”) will serve as the Spirit Awards honorary chair this year, in addition to being a presenter. Past honorary chairs for the Spirit Awards have included Shaka King, Lena Waithe, Ava DuVernay, Jessica Chastain and Ang Lee. Along with […]

  • Scott Peterson’s sister-in-law says hearing delay is helpful for both sides

    “If this goes to a second trial, he will never be convicted,” Janey Peterson said.

  • Russian State-Run Media Outlet RT Shuts Down American Branch, Lays Off Staff

    The American branch of Russian state-funded media network Russia Today (RT) is shutting down and laying off most of its staff, CNN reports. According to a memo, RT America will be “ceasing production” due to “unforeseen business interruption events.” “Unfortunately, we anticipate this layoff will be permanent, meaning that this will result in the permanent […]

  • Jaime King on parenting and why the doctor who diagnosed her PCOS is 'the only reason why I have children'

    Jaime King has straddled the lines between model, actress, activist and music video queen, but the role she's fought hardest for is that of mom. Now, mother to two boys — sons James, 8, and Leo, 6 — the Sin City star spent years trying to conceive, suffering five miscarriages and an ectopic pregnancy and undergoing five rounds of in vitro fertilization (IVF) and dozens of intrauterine insemination treatments along the way. The difficulty, she tells Yahoo Life's So Mini Ways series, stemmed in part from her undiagnosed polycystic ovarian syndrome, or PCOS. Though King had experienced heavy periods and excruciating cramps since her teens, it wasn't until she consulted her ninth ob-gyn, Dr. Randy Harris, that she, at last, got some clarity. Harris, who she says is "the only reason why I have children," diagnosed King not only with PCOS and endometriosis, but also found her to be carrying a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy. A hormonal disorder that affects 1 in 10 women of childbearing age, PCOS can cause irregular periods and polycystic ovaries — both of which can pose a threat to egg production, ovulation and, thus, fertility. Coupled with painful endometriosis, it also made menstruation an awful experience for King, who remembers having symptoms from the time she was 14 or 15. "My bleeding was so heavy," she says. "I'd bleed through everything — through tampons, through my pants, onto the bed. Like, it was horrific." At one point, King was flying back from a film shoot when she felt intense pain. After landing, she went to the hospital and learned she had a ruptured ovarian cyst.

  • Netflix Asks Federal Judge to Halt Texas ‘Cuties’ Prosecution

    Netflix asked a federal court on Thursday to block a Texas prosecutor from pursuing child pornography charges against the streaming service for distributing the 2020 French film “Cuties.” Lucas Babin, the elected district attorney in Tyler County, Texas, indicted Netflix in September 2020, alleging that the film violates a state law against the “lewd exhibition” […]

  • Lucille Ball Was "Used to a Lot of Games" with Desi Arnaz

    “I’m not talking about Scrabble.”

  • Harvey Weinstein Caught With Contraband Milk Duds in L.A. Jail

    Harvey Weinstein was caught with contraband Milk Duds in November, prompting a reprimand from L.A. County jail guards, according to records viewed by Variety. The Milk Duds were found during a search on Nov. 10, after Weinstein had a face-to-face meeting with Shawn Burkley, one of his attorneys. The Milk Duds were confiscated, and the […]

  • Diplo Reflects on "Huge Beefs" With Taylor Swift and Lorde

    Back in 2014, Lorde stepped in to defend Taylor Swift after Diplo publicly commented on the singer’s appearance. Now, the DJ is looking back on the feud in a new interview.

  • Oscar Presenters: Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock & Yuh-Jung Youn

    Oscarcast producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan have opened the envelope on the first batch of presenters for the 94th Academy Awards. And the Oscar-presenter job goes to … Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Yuh-Jung Youn. “Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe,” Packer said. […]

  • Samuel L. Jackson Believes He Should Have Won an Oscar for 'Pulp Fiction'

    As Samuel L. Jackson prepares to receive his Honorary Oscar at the 2022 Governors Awards this...

  • Oscars: Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, Kevin Costner Among Presenters

    The Oscars announced Thursday the first six presenters for the 94th Academy Awards. The list so far includes Kevin Costner (director winner for 1990’s “Dances With Wolves”), Lady Gaga (original song winner for 2018’s “A Star is Born”), Youn Yuh-jung (supporting actress winner for 2020’s “Minari”), Rosie Perez (supporting actress nominee for 1993’s “Fearless”), Chris […]

  • The Real Dirty Dancing: Season 1

    Eight celebrities fully immerse themselves in the ultimate "Dirty Dancing" experience. Set at Virginia's Mountain Lake Lodge, the real location for the film's fictional Kellerman's Lodge, the stars partner up and attempt to re-create classic scenes -- including the legendary lift that cemented the film's spot in cinematic history. Throughout the event special, "Dirty Dancing's" memorable music and unforgettable fashion transport viewers back to the magical summer in 1963. The competition also fe

  • House State Affairs eliminates deadline for system-wide repeal of South Dakota juvenile corrections laws

    Senate Bill 198, intended to find alternate placements for repeat juvenile offenders and put more juveniles in the Department of Correction's custody, is headed to the House floor.

  • Mayor Of Kingstown - Season 1 Trailer

    From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family -- power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

  • Opera singer, local students to share songs, stories from women's suffrage movement

    "To Keep Truth Marching On: Songs and Stories of Heroism from the Women's Suffrage Movement" will be performed this weekend.

  • Marisa Tomei says she recently reached out to her costar Pete Davidson after realizing she was never paid for 'The King of Staten Island'

    "I was like, 'I never got paid for that. Did you? In this age of transparency, can we talk?'" Tomei recalled telling Davidson about the 2020 movie.

  • Hailey Bieber Stepped Out in the Tiniest Neon Green Sports Bra and Hot Pants

    My workout and fashion motivation.