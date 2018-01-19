Oscars for King's Speech and The Artist 'missing' from Weinstein offices

The Best Picture Oscars for the movies The King’s Speech and The Artist are reportedly ‘missing’ from the offices of Harvey Weinstein’s former production house, The Weinstein Company.

According to a new story in Vanity Fair magazine, Weinstein and some of his staff at the company spent the days prior to the New York Times exposé in October – which detailed multiple pay-offs to women who he had allegedly sexually assaulted – cleaning house.

The piece claims that Weinstein ‘allegedly spen[t] his last days at the company searching for and trying to delete documents; absconding with others; surveilling ex-employees’ online communications; and seeking to discover who, in the end, had orchestrated his downfall’.

“Gone, too, were a pair of Oscar statuettes from the company’s back-to-back best-picture wins, for The King’s Speech (2010) and The Artist (2011),” the article goes on.

Weinstein was also responsible for producing Best Picture Oscar winners Shakespeare In Love, The English Patient and Chicago.

The magazine also saw one document recovered from the company’s files named ‘HW Friends’, which detailed a list of women’s names organised by city.

Weinstein was fired from the company soon after the revelations were published in the Times, and then in a second article in the New Yorker.

The Times reported that Weinstein had paid off at least eight harassment lawsuits, followed by further claims that he’d employed a company staffed by former members of the Israeli secret services to intimidate and discredit his accusers.

Dozens of women then began to come forward with allegations of sexual harassment, assault and rape against Weinstein.

Police in Los Angeles, New York and London are now investigating a number of the claims made against him.

