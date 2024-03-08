Quiz: How much do you know about the 2024 Oscars?

The Oscars are two days away as Barbenheimer mania moves from the box office to Hollywood's biggest stage. American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest are the films competing for Best Picture. Oppenheimer seems to have an edge going into Sunday night, but it's the Oscars ... anything can happen. (Remember the Moonlight and La La Land mixup?)

The Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress categories seem to be locked up as Oppenheimer's Robert Downey Jr. and The Holdovers' Da'Vine Joy Randolph have swept awards season thus far. However, it's a much tighter race for Best Actress (Emma Stone, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Hüller, Carey Mulligan and Annette Bening) and Best Actor (Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti, Cillian Murphy and Jeffrey Wright).

The 96th Oscars air Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC.