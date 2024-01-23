Oscars 2024 nominations: Will 'Oppenheimer' or 'Barbie' be the best picture front-runner?

This morning, we'll see if "Oppenheimer" has what it takes to be an Oscars heavyweight or if instead "Barbie" or "Killers of the Flower Moon" might be the real best picture front-runner.

Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards ceremony will be announced on "Good Morning America" and via livestream at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 PT, with Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid hosting. With top prizes at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, "Oppenheimer" has been steamrolling through awards season and is a shoo-in for the best picture category, where "Barbie" and "Killers of the Flower Moon" are also expected contenders.

Cillian Murphy ("Oppenheimer") and Paul Giamatti ("The Holdovers") will likely vie for best actor, while Lily Gladstone ("Killers of the Flower Moon") and Emma Stone ("Poor Things") are projected best actress nominees.

Stay tuned for a complete list of nominations following the announcement.

