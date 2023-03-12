Oscars 2023: See all the best-dressed stars on this year's champagne-colored carpet

Not only are the Oscars the height of awards season, but the red carpet at the event is where the famous show off their top-shelf fashion. All the big names dazzle in often custom gowns and snazzy suits.

And this year, they definitely brought it! The casts of Everything Everywhere All at Once, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, The Fabelmans and many more of the year's favorite films stunned. So even as Angela Bassett, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Florence Pugh and all the rest headed into the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to watch the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted event, they had already won on the fashion front.

Here’s a look what they all wore on the carpet, which was actually champagne this year, for the first time in six decades:

Florence Pugh

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Florence Pugh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Florence Pugh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The Don't Worry Darling star brought "a little romance" and "a little punk" in her Valentino gown and shorts pairing.

Ana de Armas

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Ana de Armas attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )
Ana de Armas attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )

The Blonde star wore a "drops of rain and flowers" mermaid gown by Louis Vuitton.

Angela Bassett

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )
Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo:Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star brought a regal presence to the carpet in a purple Moschino gown.

Zoe Saldaña

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Zoe Saldana attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Zoe Saldaña attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The Avatar: The Way of Water actress called her Fendi couture dress "simple and comfortable."

Jamie Lee Curtis

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

The first-time nominee got the champagne memo with her sparkling Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Elizabeth Olsen

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Elizabeth Olsen attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )
Elizabeth Olsen attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

The WandaVision star was radiant in a shimmery black halter gown by Givenchy.

Austin Butler

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Austin Butler attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )
Austin Butler attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Vanessa Hudgens

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Vanessa Hudgens attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Vanessa Hudgens attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Hudgens rocked vintage Chanel while showing off her engagement ring from baseball player Cole Tucker.

Mindy Kaling

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Mindy Kaling attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )
Mindy Kaling attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

The prolific TV star and executive producer stunned in custom Vera Wang.

Brendan Fraser

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Brendan Fraser attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )
Brendan Fraser attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Eva Longoria

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Eva Longoria attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )
Eva Longoria attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

The Desperate Housewives alum sparkled in sparkled in an intricately-jewelled Zuhair Murad gown.

Sandra Oh

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Sandra Oh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Sandra Oh attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The Killing Eve star paired her clementine-colored Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown with showstopping vintage jewels.

Halle Bailey

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Halle Bailey attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Halle Bailey attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The Little Mermaid star gave off princess vibes in a custom Dolce & Gabbana tulle ballgown.

Jonathan Majors

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )
Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Hong Chau

US actress Hong Chau attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Hong Chau attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Whale star added a Mandarin collar to her custom Prada gown as a shoutout to her roots.

Ariana DeBose

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Ariana DeBose attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )
Ariana DeBose attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Danai Gurira

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Danai Gurira attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )
Danai Gurira attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Cara Delevingne

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Cara Delevingne attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )
Cara Delevingne attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )

Harry Shum Jr.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Harry Shum Jr. attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Harry Shum Jr. attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Allison Williams

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Allison Williams attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )
Allison Williams attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )

Kerry Condon

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Kerry Condon attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Kerry Condon attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Sigourney Weaver

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Sigourney Weaver attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )
Sigourney Weaver attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )

Fan Bingbing

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 12: Fan Bingbing attends the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Fan Bingbing attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Malala Yousafzai

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Malala Yousafzai attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )
Malala Yousafzai attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate shimmered in a silver Ralph Lauren gown with ruched waist.

Monica Barbaro

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Monica Barbaro attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Monica Barbaro attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Lenny Kravitz

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Lenny Kravitz attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )
Lenny Kravitz attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )

Ashley Graham

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Ashley Graham attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Ashley Graham attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Jay Ellis

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jay Ellis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )
Jay Ellis attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Harvey Guillen

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Harvey Guillen attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Harvey Guillen attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Marlee Matlin

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Marlee Matlin attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Marlee Matlin attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Greg Tarzan Davis

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Greg Tarzan Davis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )
Greg Tarzan Davis attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Lauren Ridloff

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Lauren Ridloff attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Lauren Ridloff attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Danny Ramirez

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Danny Ramirez attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Danny Ramirez attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Chloe East

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Chloe East attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Chloe East attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Tia Carrere

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Tia Carrere attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )
Tia Carrere attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Diane Warren

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Diane Warren attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )
Diane Warren attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Sofia Carson

US actress and singer Sofia Carson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Sofia Carson attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Deanne Bray and Troy Kotsur

US actor Troy Kotsur and his wife Deanne Bray attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Troy Kotsur and wife Deanne Bray attend the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Lilly Singh

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Lilly Singh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )
Lilly Singh attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )
Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj attend the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Winnie Harlow

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Winnie Harlow attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Winnie Harlow attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )
Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro attend the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Laverne Cox

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Laverne Cox attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Laverne Cox attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

