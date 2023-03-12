Oscars 2023: See all the best-dressed stars on this year's champagne-colored carpet

Not only are the Oscars the height of awards season, but the red carpet at the event is where the famous show off their top-shelf fashion. All the big names dazzle in often custom gowns and snazzy suits.

And this year, they definitely brought it! The casts of Everything Everywhere All at Once, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, The Fabelmans and many more of the year's favorite films stunned. So even as Angela Bassett, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Florence Pugh and all the rest headed into the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to watch the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted event, they had already won on the fashion front.

Here’s a look what they all wore on the carpet, which was actually champagne this year, for the first time in six decades:

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The Don't Worry Darling star brought "a little romance" and "a little punk" in her Valentino gown and shorts pairing.

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )

The Blonde star wore a "drops of rain and flowers" mermaid gown by Louis Vuitton.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo:Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star brought a regal presence to the carpet in a purple Moschino gown.

Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The Avatar: The Way of Water actress called her Fendi couture dress "simple and comfortable."

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

The first-time nominee got the champagne memo with her sparkling Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

The WandaVision star was radiant in a shimmery black halter gown by Givenchy.

Austin Butler

Austin Butler attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Hudgens rocked vintage Chanel while showing off her engagement ring from baseball player Cole Tucker.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

The prolific TV star and executive producer stunned in custom Vera Wang.

Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

The Desperate Housewives alum sparkled in sparkled in an intricately-jewelled Zuhair Murad gown.

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The Killing Eve star paired her clementine-colored Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown with showstopping vintage jewels.

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The Little Mermaid star gave off princess vibes in a custom Dolce & Gabbana tulle ballgown.

Story continues

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Hong Chau

Hong Chau attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Whale star added a Mandarin collar to her custom Prada gown as a shoutout to her roots.

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )

Harry Shum Jr.

Harry Shum Jr. attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Allison Williams

Allison Williams attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )

Kerry Condon

Kerry Condon attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )

Fan Bingbing

Fan Bingbing attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate shimmered in a silver Ralph Lauren gown with ruched waist.

Monica Barbaro

Monica Barbaro attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Jay Ellis

Jay Ellis attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Harvey Guillen

Harvey Guillen attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Marlee Matlin

Marlee Matlin attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Greg Tarzan Davis

Greg Tarzan Davis attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Lauren Ridloff

Lauren Ridloff attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Danny Ramirez

Danny Ramirez attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Chloe East

Chloe East attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Tia Carrere

Tia Carrere attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Diane Warren

Diane Warren attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Deanne Bray and Troy Kotsur

Troy Kotsur and wife Deanne Bray attend the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj

Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj attend the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro

Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro attend the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Laverne Cox