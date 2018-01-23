Oscars 2018: The full list of nominations

Nominations for the 90th Oscars will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

The 90th Academy Awards are nearly upon us as a host of films, stars and crew members gear up for the chance to take home a gold statue.

The nominations for 2018 Oscars have been revealed with Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water leading the pack with 13 nominations including Best Picture, Directing, Lead Actress for Sally Hawkins, and Supporting Actor for Richard Jenkins.

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk is the second most-nominated film with 8 nods, closely followed by Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with 7.

Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis announced the nominations with Rosario Dawson, Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek, Zoe Saldana, Priyanka Chopra, Michelle Rodriguez, Molly Shannon, Rebel Wilson and Michelle Yeoh helping out too.

The main ceremony takes place on Sunday March 4 live on ABC and in the UK on Sky Cinema Oscars (Sky channel 304) and NOW TV.

The 2018 Oscar nominations in full

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothee Chalamet, Call My By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J Israel Esq.

Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All The Money In The World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Directing

Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan

Get Out, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

Phantom Thread, Anderson

The Shape of Water, Guillermo Del Toro

Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough To Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Islang

Documentary Short Subject

Edith+Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

Original Song

‘Mighty River’, Mudbound

‘Mystery of Love’, Call Me By Your Name

‘Remember Me’, Coco

‘Stand Up For Something’, Marshall

‘This Is Me’, The Greatest Showman

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name, screenplay by James Ivory

The Disaster Artist, screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

Logan, screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green. Story by James Mangold

Molly’s Game, written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin

Mudbound, screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Original Screenplay

The Big Sick, written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

Get Out, written by Jordan Peele

Lady Bird, written by Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water, screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor. Story by Guillermo del Toro

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, written by Martin McDonagh

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Costume Design

Beauty and The Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

Film Editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour

Victoria and Abdul

Wonder

Original Score

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Live Action Short Film

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us

Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War For The Planet of The Apes

Oscar nominations leader board

The Shape of Water 13

Dunkirk 8

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri 7

Darkest Hour 6

Phantom Thread 6

Blade Runner 2049 5

Lady Bird 5

Call Me by Your Name 4

Get Out 4

Mudbound 4

Star Wars: The Last Jedi 4

Baby Driver 3

I, Tonya 3

Beauty and the Beast 2

Coco 2

The Post 2

Victoria & Abdul 2

