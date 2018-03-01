When are the Oscars 2018 on TV, how to watch and who’s hosting?

The Oscars are the most prestigious ceremony in show business

‘When are the Oscars 2018 on TV?’ we hear you cry.

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered – with everything you need to know about this year’s ceremony, including who the current front-runners are.

When are the Oscars 2018 on TV?

The 90th Academy Awards are happening on 4 March. That’s later in the year than usual, with the ceremony being rescheduled so it doesn’t compete with the Winter Olympics.

In the UK, we’ll have to stay up late to watch it – the ceremony won’t start until around 1.30am, and will run until around 4am.

How can I watch the Oscars 2018 on TV?

Sky Cinema usually broadcasts a live transmission on its dedicated Sky Movies Oscars channel, with the ceremony also available to live-stream on catch-up service Now TV.

Now TV have confirmed they’ll be streaming the ceremony again this year, so if you don’t have Sky you’ll still be able to watch it.

Who’s hosting the Oscars 2018?

Jimmy Kimmel will be taking on hosting duties for the second year in a row – making him the first person to host consecutive ceremonies since Billy Crystal in 1997 and 1998.

Perhaps the organisers were impressed with the way he handled the Moonlight / La La Land Best Picture fiasco.

Can I watch the Oscars 2018 red carpet arrivals?

You can, they’ll also be live on Sky. Tune in from around 11pm to catch the latest on-the-spot interviews and outfit comparisons.

How do I follow the Oscars 2018 on social media?

In addition to keeping an eye on all your film geek mates’ twitter feeds, you can follow the Oscars at the following places.

Who are the Oscar 2018 frontrunners?

Gary Oldman will win Best Actor for The Darkest Hour, Frances McDormand will win Best Actress for Three Billboards and Chris Nolan will win Best Director for Dunkirk – the favourites are looking very familiar. But this is the Oscars, which means anything could happen; few predicted Moonlight as a Best Picture winner last year, so there’s still all to play (and watch) for.

We’ve predicted a few surprises, but there’s sure to be some shocks even we didn’t see coming.

Where are the Oscars 2018 taking place?