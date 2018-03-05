Oscars 2018: Roger Deakins ends Oscar hoodoo with 'Blade Runner 2049' win

British cinematographer Roger Deakins has finally won an Oscar after being nominated an astonishing 14 times.
The filmmaker, described as “the pre-eminent cinematographer of our time” by the American Society of Cinematographers, picked up the Academy Award for Best Cinematography for his work on Blade Runner 2049 at the 90th Annual Academy Awards last night.
The long-overdue win comes 24 years after the filmmaker’s first nomination for his work on Shawshank Redemption. When asked about his long wait for glory, Deakins simply shrugged and said “I dunno, what can I say?”
Deakins is probably best known for his work with the Coen Brothers, but he had also previously been nominated for his work on Skyfall, and Denis Villeneuve’s Sicario.
1994 The Shawshank Redemption Nominated
1996 Fargo Nominated
1997 Kundun Nominated
2000 O Brother, Where Art Thou? Nominated
2001 The Man Who Wasn’t There Nominated
2007 The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford Nominated
2007 No Country for Old Men Nominated
2008 The Reader Nominated
2010 True Grit Nominated
2012 Skyfall Nominated
2013 Prisoners Nominated
2014 Unbroken Nominated
2015 Sicario Nominated
2017 Blade Runner 2049 Won
Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 also picked up the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. See the full list of winners from the 90th Annual Academy Awards here.
