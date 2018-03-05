Oscars 2018: Roger Deakins ends Oscar hoodoo with 'Blade Runner 2049' win

Roger Deakins, winner of the award for best cinematography for “Blade Runner 2049”, poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

British cinematographer Roger Deakins has finally won an Oscar after being nominated an astonishing 14 times.

The filmmaker, described as “the pre-eminent cinematographer of our time” by the American Society of Cinematographers, picked up the Academy Award for Best Cinematography for his work on Blade Runner 2049 at the 90th Annual Academy Awards last night.





The long-overdue win comes 24 years after the filmmaker’s first nomination for his work on Shawshank Redemption. When asked about his long wait for glory, Deakins simply shrugged and said “I dunno, what can I say?”

Deakins is probably best known for his work with the Coen Brothers, but he had also previously been nominated for his work on Skyfall, and Denis Villeneuve’s Sicario.

View photos K arrives in Las Vegas. (Sony Pictures) More

1994 The Shawshank Redemption Nominated

1996 Fargo Nominated

1997 Kundun Nominated

2000 O Brother, Where Art Thou? Nominated

2001 The Man Who Wasn’t There Nominated

2007 The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford Nominated

2007 No Country for Old Men Nominated

2008 The Reader Nominated

2010 True Grit Nominated

2012 Skyfall Nominated

2013 Prisoners Nominated

2014 Unbroken Nominated

2015 Sicario Nominated

2017 Blade Runner 2049 Won

Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 also picked up the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. See the full list of winners from the 90th Annual Academy Awards here.

