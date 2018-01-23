Oscars 2018: Lots of people made history in this year's nominations

Several nominees earned their first Oscar nod and made Oscar history

Each year, the Oscar nominations often look like the same people are getting recognition and 2018 was no different.

Meryl Streep earned her 21st acting nomination for her leading role in The Post while composer John Williams just scored his 51st nomination for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

However, there were also several firsts for various nominees that have also made Oscar history.

Denzel Washington: First African-American actor to earn consecutive nominations (2017 Fences, 2018 Roman J. Israel Esq.) Octavia Spencer: First African-American actress to earn consecutive nominations (2017 Hidden Figures, 2018 The Shape of Water) Mary J. Blige: First person to earn a nomination in both an Acting and Original Song category (Mudbound) Rachel Morrison: First woman ever to be nominated in the Best Cinematography category (Mudbound)





This year also saw the following stars earn their first Oscar nominations in the acting and directing categories: Jordan Peele (dir), Greta Gerwig (dir), Margot Robbie, Sam Rockwell, Daniel Kaluuya, Lesley Manville, Timothee Chalamet, Laurie Metcalf and Mary J. Blige.

Radiohead’s Johnny Greenwood also earned his first nomination for scoring the movie Phantom Thread while Sufjan Stevens earned his first Oscar nod for writing the song “Mystery of Love” for Call Me By Your Name.

Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Virgil Williams & Dee Rees (Mudbound), Vanessa Taylor (The Shape of Water with Guillermo del Toro), Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber (The Disaster Artist) and Michael Green & James Mangold (Logan with Scott Frank) all earned their first nominations in the writing categories too.

And Netflix earned its first non-documentary nominations, through Mudbound, having previously earned seven nods in the documentary categories.

The 90th Academy Awards takes place on Sunday March 4 live on ABC and in the UK on Sky Cinema Oscars (Sky channel 304) and NOW TV.

