Oscars 2018: Independent Spirit Awards name Get Out best picture

Daniel Kaluuya as Chris Washington in 'Get Out': Universal Pictures

The Film Independent Spirit Awards winners have been announced — the winner of their best picture prize having taken the same trophy home at the Oscars for the past four years running.

Get Out — the timely horror movie that has Hollywood floored — picked up the best picture award last night, strongly hinting that another outsider upset could storm tonight’s Oscars. Jordan Peel also took home best director.

Last year, Moonlight took home the same prize at the Spirit Awards, going on to beat La La Land at the Oscars. Three Billboards and The Shape of Water are the bookies favourite to win this year’s top film prize, and should Get Out triumph many awards analysts will no doubt be shocked.

Also at this year’s Spirit Awards — which award films with budgets less than $20 million — Timothee Chalamet took home best actor for his astounding performance in Call Me By Your Name, while Frances McDormand won best actress for Three Billboards.

As expected, Sam Rockwell and Allison Janney also won for Three Billboards and I, Tonya, respectively, all but confirming their victories at the Oscars.

See all the winners below.

Best feature - Get Out

Best director - Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best screenplay - Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Best first screenplay - Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick

Best supporting female - Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Best supporting male - Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards

Best female lead - Frances McDormand, Three Billboards

Best male lead - Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Robert Altman award - Mudbound