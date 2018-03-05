Oscars 2018: Guillermo del Toro turns Best Picture win into a joke

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway returned to the Academy Awards this year to present Best Picture after messing up the reveal in 2017, and winner Guillermo del Toro didn’t let them forget.

The Mexican director’s movie The Shape of Water earned the main prize – the first time a sci-fi has won this category – and after arriving on stage to collect the Oscar from Beatty he made sure to double check the envelope.

After confirming that his film’s name was the one on the card, del Toro smiled and waved it in the air before giving his speech.

At the 2017 ceremony, Dunaway and Beatty were given the wrong envelope before presenting the Best Picture award.

The envelope was actually a spare one for Best Actress, which inside said “Emma Stone, La La Land,” so in their confusion they read out La La Land as the winner.

In fact, the winner was Moonlight and the film’s director Barry Jenkins and his team only found out after the cast and crew of La La Land had already gone on stage to collect the trophy.

The Shape of Water won four awards on Sunday night including Best Director for del Toro, Original Score and Production Design.

The film had been nominated 13 times, the highest number of nominations for any film at the 2018 Oscars, but in the end lost out in several categories.

Dunkirk earned the second highest amount of wins for Sound Mixing, Sound Editing and Cinematography, which marked the first time Roger Deakins took home an Oscar after 13 nominations.

