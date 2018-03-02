Oscars 2018: The full list of nominations and winners as they're announced

The 90th Annual Academy Awards are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood this Sunday night into Monday morning, honouring the outstanding achievements of cinema in 2017.
The 2018 Oscars promises to be another star-studded affair, and with the Harvey Weinstein scandal still looming over the film industry, it’s likely to be a contentious evening with the world waiting to see how the biggest night in the movie calendar will respond in the #TimesUp era.
Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water goes into the awards leading the pack with a total of 13 nominations, but it’s far from being a dead cert to sweep up on Sunday night. In fact, the 90th Academy Awards is looking set to be one of the most unpredictable Best Picture races in recent history, with prognosticators unable to agree on which film will scoop top honours.
The Shape of Water, Get Out, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Dunkirk are all said to be in with a chance of landing the coveted Best Picture trophy, while Best Director also seems to be a level playing field right now.
Acting awards are likely to follow the BAFTA trend and go to Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), and Alison Janney (I, Tonya) but there could still be some shocks on the night.
The 2018 Oscar nominations in full
Best Picture
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Actor in a Leading Role
Timothee Chalamet, Call My By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J Israel Esq.
Actor in a Supporting Role
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All The Money In The World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Actress in a Leading Role
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Actress in a Supporting Role
Mary J Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Animated Feature Film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Directing
Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan
Get Out, Jordan Peele
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
Phantom Thread, Anderson
The Shape of Water, Guillermo Del Toro
Documentary Feature
Abacus: Small Enough To Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Islang
Documentary Short Subject
Edith+Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
Original Song
‘Mighty River’, Mudbound
‘Mystery of Love’, Call Me By Your Name
‘Remember Me’, Coco
‘Stand Up For Something’, Marshall
‘This Is Me’, The Greatest Showman
Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name, screenplay by James Ivory
The Disaster Artist, screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber
Logan, screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green. Story by James Mangold
Molly’s Game, written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound, screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
Original Screenplay
The Big Sick, written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
Get Out, written by Jordan Peele
Lady Bird, written by Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water, screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor. Story by Guillermo del Toro
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, written by Martin McDonagh
Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Costume Design
Beauty and The Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul
Film Editing
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Makeup and Hairstyling
Darkest Hour
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder
Original Score
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Production Design
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Animated Short Film
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Live Action Short Film
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us
Sound Editing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sound Mixing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War For The Planet of The Apes
Oscar nominations leader board
The Shape of Water 13
Dunkirk 8
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri 7
Darkest Hour 6
Phantom Thread 6
Blade Runner 2049 5
Lady Bird 5
Call Me by Your Name 4
Get Out 4
Mudbound 4
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 4
Baby Driver 3
I, Tonya 3
Beauty and the Beast 2
Coco 2
The Post 2
Victoria & Abdul 2
