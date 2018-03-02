    Oscars 2018: The full list of nominations and winners as they're announced

    Did you know that the Oscars statuette is actually called the “Academy Award of Merit?” The nickname Oscar wasn’t officially adopted until 1939.

    The 90th Annual Academy Awards are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood this Sunday night into Monday morning, honouring the outstanding achievements of cinema in 2017.

    The 2018 Oscars promises to be another star-studded affair, and with the Harvey Weinstein scandal still looming over the film industry, it’s likely to be a contentious evening with the world waiting to see how the biggest night in the movie calendar will respond in the #TimesUp era.

    Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water goes into the awards leading the pack with a total of 13 nominations, but it’s far from being a dead cert to sweep up on Sunday night. In fact, the 90th Academy Awards is looking set to be one of the most unpredictable Best Picture races in recent history, with prognosticators unable to agree on which film will scoop top honours.


    The Shape of Water, Get Out, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Dunkirk are all said to be in with a chance of landing the coveted Best Picture trophy, while Best Director also seems to be a level playing field right now.

    Acting awards are likely to follow the BAFTA trend and go to Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), and Alison Janney (I, Tonya) but there could still be some shocks on the night.

    The 2018 Oscar nominations in full

    Best Picture

    Call Me By Your Name

    Darkest Hour

    Dunkirk

    Get Out

    Lady Bird

    Phantom Thread

    The Post

    The Shape of Water

    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Actor in a Leading Role

    Timothee Chalamet, Call My By Your Name

    Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

    Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

    Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

    Denzel Washington, Roman J Israel Esq.

    Actor in a Supporting Role

    Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

    Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

    Christopher Plummer, All The Money In The World

    Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Actress in a Leading Role

    Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

    Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

    Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

    Meryl Streep, The Post

    Actress in a Supporting Role

    Mary J Blige, Mudbound

    Allison Janney, I, Tonya

    Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

    Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

    Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

    Animated Feature Film

    The Boss Baby

    The Breadwinner

    Coco

    Ferdinand

    Loving Vincent

    Directing

    Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan

    Get Out, Jordan Peele

    Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

    Phantom Thread, Anderson

    The Shape of Water, Guillermo Del Toro

    Documentary Feature

    Abacus: Small Enough To Jail

    Faces Places

    Icarus

    Last Men in Aleppo

    Strong Islang

    Documentary Short Subject

    Edith+Eddie

    Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

    Heroin(e)

    Knife Skills

    Traffic Stop

    Foreign Language Film

    A Fantastic Woman

    The Insult

    Loveless

    On Body and Soul

    The Square

    Original Song

    ‘Mighty River’, Mudbound

    ‘Mystery of Love’, Call Me By Your Name

    ‘Remember Me’, Coco

    ‘Stand Up For Something’, Marshall

    ‘This Is Me’, The Greatest Showman

    Adapted Screenplay

    Call Me By Your Name, screenplay by James Ivory

    The Disaster Artist, screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

    Logan, screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green. Story by James Mangold

    Molly’s Game, written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin

    Mudbound, screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

    Original Screenplay

    The Big Sick, written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

    Get Out, written by Jordan Peele

    Lady Bird, written by Greta Gerwig

    The Shape of Water, screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor. Story by Guillermo del Toro

    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, written by Martin McDonagh

    Cinematography

    Blade Runner 2049

    Darkest Hour

    Dunkirk

    Mudbound

    The Shape of Water

    Costume Design

    Beauty and The Beast

    Darkest Hour

    Phantom Thread

    The Shape of Water

    Victoria and Abdul

    Film Editing

    Baby Driver

    Dunkirk

    I, Tonya

    The Shape of Water

    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Makeup and Hairstyling

    Darkest Hour

    Victoria and Abdul

    Wonder

    Original Score

    Dunkirk

    Phantom Thread

    The Shape of Water

    Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Production Design

    Beauty and the Beast

    Blade Runner 2049

    Darkest Hour

    Dunkirk

    The Shape of Water

    Animated Short Film

    Dear Basketball

    Garden Party

    Lou

    Negative Space

    Revolting Rhymes

    Live Action Short Film

    DeKalb Elementary

    The Eleven O’Clock

    My Nephew Emmett

    The Silent Child

    Watu Wote/All of Us

    Sound Editing

    Baby Driver

    Blade Runner 2049

    Dunkirk

    The Shape of Water

    Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    Sound Mixing

    Baby Driver

    Blade Runner 2049

    Dunkirk

    The Shape of Water

    Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    Visual Effects

    Blade Runner 2049

    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

    Kong: Skull Island

    Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    War For The Planet of The Apes

    Oscar nominations leader board

    The Shape of Water 13

    Dunkirk 8

    Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri 7

    Darkest Hour 6

    Phantom Thread 6

    Blade Runner 2049 5

    Lady Bird 5

    Call Me by Your Name 4

    Get Out 4

    Mudbound 4

    Star Wars: The Last Jedi 4

    Baby Driver 3

    I, Tonya 3

    Beauty and the Beast 2

    Coco 2

    The Post 2

    Victoria & Abdul 2