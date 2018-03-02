Oscars 2018: The full list of nominations and winners as they're announced

Did you know that the Oscars statuette is actually called the “Academy Award of Merit?” The nickname Oscar wasn’t officially adopted until 1939.

The 90th Annual Academy Awards are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood this Sunday night into Monday morning, honouring the outstanding achievements of cinema in 2017.

The 2018 Oscars promises to be another star-studded affair, and with the Harvey Weinstein scandal still looming over the film industry, it’s likely to be a contentious evening with the world waiting to see how the biggest night in the movie calendar will respond in the #TimesUp era.

Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water goes into the awards leading the pack with a total of 13 nominations, but it’s far from being a dead cert to sweep up on Sunday night. In fact, the 90th Academy Awards is looking set to be one of the most unpredictable Best Picture races in recent history, with prognosticators unable to agree on which film will scoop top honours.





The Shape of Water, Get Out, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Dunkirk are all said to be in with a chance of landing the coveted Best Picture trophy, while Best Director also seems to be a level playing field right now.

Acting awards are likely to follow the BAFTA trend and go to Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), and Alison Janney (I, Tonya) but there could still be some shocks on the night.

The 2018 Oscar nominations in full

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothee Chalamet, Call My By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J Israel Esq.

Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All The Money In The World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Directing

Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan

Get Out, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

Phantom Thread, Anderson

The Shape of Water, Guillermo Del Toro

Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough To Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Islang

Documentary Short Subject

Edith+Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

Original Song

‘Mighty River’, Mudbound

‘Mystery of Love’, Call Me By Your Name

‘Remember Me’, Coco

‘Stand Up For Something’, Marshall

‘This Is Me’, The Greatest Showman

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name, screenplay by James Ivory

The Disaster Artist, screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

Logan, screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green. Story by James Mangold

Molly’s Game, written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin

Mudbound, screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Original Screenplay

The Big Sick, written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

Get Out, written by Jordan Peele

Lady Bird, written by Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water, screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor. Story by Guillermo del Toro