Oscars 2018 - The frontrunners revealed

It’s going to be a close Oscar race if the predictors are to be believed. With every outlet in almost complete agreement about the most likely contenders in all the major categories, this year’s Academy Awards nomination announcement ceremony (which takes place next week, on the 23rd) is going to be very interesting indeed.

We’ve compiled the nominations from two trades and one pop culture magazine, all of which regularly cover the major film festivals, so they’re best placed to make accurate guesses as to what the Academy will pull out of the hat next week.

Did you favourite make the list? Don’t worry if it didn’t, there’s always room for wildcards – maybe mother! will surprise everyone and invade every category, perhaps A Ghost Story could loom in from the wilderness, or maybe Wonder Woman could swoop in to save the day for superhero awards credibility.

Best Picture

The three outlets are in almost complete agreement on Best Picture, with rogue elements I, Tonya, Darkest Hour, The Big Sick and Battle of the Sexes adding a bit of variety.

Variety

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Florida Project

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Hollywood Reporter

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Darkest Hour

The Florida Project

Lady Bird

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Get Out

Battle of the Sexes

Call Me By Your Name

The Big Sick

Slant Magazine

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Florida Project

Get Out

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director

Too close to call here, with only Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Joe Wright (Darkest Hour) as true outliers.

Variety

Dunkirk – Christopher Nolan

The Florida Project – Sean Baker

Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Martin McDonagh

Hollywood Reporter

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)

Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)

Joe Wright (Darkest Hour)

Jordan Peele (Get Out)

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Slant

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Sean Baker, The Florida Project

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape Of Water

Best Actor

Variety and Slant are in complete agreement for this category, with Hollywood Reporter going for wildcards Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.) and Jake Gyllenhaal (Stronger).

Variety

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

James Franco – The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour



Hollywood Reporter

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)

Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Stronger)

Robert Pattinson (Good Time)