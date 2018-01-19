    Oscars 2018 - The frontrunners revealed

    It’s going to be a close Oscar race if the predictors are to be believed. With every outlet in almost complete agreement about the most likely contenders in all the major categories, this year’s Academy Awards nomination announcement ceremony (which takes place next week, on the 23rd) is going to be very interesting indeed.

    We’ve compiled the nominations from two trades and one pop culture magazine, all of which regularly cover the major film festivals, so they’re best placed to make accurate guesses as to what the Academy will pull out of the hat next week.

    Did you favourite make the list? Don’t worry if it didn’t, there’s always room for wildcards – maybe mother! will surprise everyone and invade every category, perhaps A Ghost Story could loom in from the wilderness, or maybe Wonder Woman could swoop in to save the day for superhero awards credibility.

    Best Picture

    Three Billboards

    The three outlets are in almost complete agreement on Best Picture, with rogue elements I, Tonya, Darkest Hour, The Big Sick and Battle of the Sexes adding a bit of variety.

    Variety

    Call Me by Your Name
    Dunkirk
    The Florida Project
    Get Out
    Lady Bird
    The Post
    The Shape of Water
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Hollywood Reporter

    Dunkirk
    The Shape of Water
    Darkest Hour
    The Florida Project
    Lady Bird
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Get Out
    Battle of the Sexes
    Call Me By Your Name
    The Big Sick

    Slant Magazine

    Call Me by Your Name
    Dunkirk
    The Florida Project
    Get Out
    I, Tonya
    Lady Bird
    The Post
    The Shape of Water
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Best Director

    Too close to call here, with only Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Joe Wright (Darkest Hour) as true outliers.

    Variety

    Dunkirk – Christopher Nolan
    The Florida Project – Sean Baker
    Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig
    The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Martin McDonagh

    Hollywood Reporter

    Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
    Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)
    Joe Wright (Darkest Hour)
    Jordan Peele (Get Out)
    Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

    Slant

    Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
    Sean Baker, The Florida Project
    Jordan Peele, Get Out
    Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
    Guillermo del Toro, The Shape Of Water

    Best Actor

    Variety and Slant are in complete agreement for this category, with Hollywood Reporter going for wildcards Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.) and Jake Gyllenhaal (Stronger).

    Variety

    Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
    Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
    James Franco – The Disaster Artist
    Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
    Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

    Hollywood Reporter

    Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
    Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)
    Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)
    Jake Gyllenhaal (Stronger)
    Robert Pattinson (Good Time)

    Slant

    Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
    Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
    James Franco, The Disaster Artist
    Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
    Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

    Best Actress

    It’s a far more open race in the Best Actress section – our money’s on Meryl.

    Variety

    Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
    Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
    Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
    Meryl Streep – The Post

    Hollywood Reporter

    Jessica Chastain (Molly’s Game)
    Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
    Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
    Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
    Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

    Slant

    Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
    Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
    Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
    Meryl Streep, The Post

    Best Supporting Actor

    Call Me By Your Name and Three Billboards dominate this category – surprising that Christopher Plummer isn’t more tipped for his miraculous role in All The Money In The World.

    Variety

    Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
    Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
    Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World
    Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Hollywood Reporter

    Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
    Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
    Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name)
    Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name)
    Mark Rylance (Dunkirk)

    Slant

    Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
    Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
    Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me by Your Name

    Best Supporting Actress

    Arguably the most impressive of all the acting categories – the Best Supporting Actress contenders contain some truly powerhouse performance this year, it’ll be very tough to pick a winner.

    Variety

    Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
    Hong Chau- Downsizing
    Holly Hunter – The Big Sick
    Allison Janney  – I, Tonya
    Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

    Hollywood Reporter

    Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
    Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
    Holly Hunter (The Big Sick)
    Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
    Andrea Riseborough (Battle of the Sexes)

    Slant

    Hong Chau, Downsizing
    Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
    Allison Janney, I, Tonya
    Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
    Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water


