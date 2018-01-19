Oscars 2018 - The frontrunners revealed

It’s going to be a close Oscar race if the predictors are to be believed. With every outlet in almost complete agreement about the most likely contenders in all the major categories, this year’s Academy Awards nomination announcement ceremony (which takes place next week, on the 23rd) is going to be very interesting indeed.
We’ve compiled the nominations from two trades and one pop culture magazine, all of which regularly cover the major film festivals, so they’re best placed to make accurate guesses as to what the Academy will pull out of the hat next week.
Did you favourite make the list? Don’t worry if it didn’t, there’s always room for wildcards – maybe mother! will surprise everyone and invade every category, perhaps A Ghost Story could loom in from the wilderness, or maybe Wonder Woman could swoop in to save the day for superhero awards credibility.
Best Picture
The three outlets are in almost complete agreement on Best Picture, with rogue elements I, Tonya, Darkest Hour, The Big Sick and Battle of the Sexes adding a bit of variety.
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Florida Project
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Darkest Hour
The Florida Project
Lady Bird
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Get Out
Battle of the Sexes
Call Me By Your Name
The Big Sick
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Florida Project
Get Out
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director
Too close to call here, with only Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Joe Wright (Darkest Hour) as true outliers.
Dunkirk – Christopher Nolan
The Florida Project – Sean Baker
Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Martin McDonagh
Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)
Joe Wright (Darkest Hour)
Jordan Peele (Get Out)
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Sean Baker, The Florida Project
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape Of Water
Best Actor
Variety and Slant are in complete agreement for this category, with Hollywood Reporter going for wildcards Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.) and Jake Gyllenhaal (Stronger).
Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
James Franco – The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Hollywood Reporter
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)
Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Stronger)
Robert Pattinson (Good Time)
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Best Actress
Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Meryl Streep – The Post
Hollywood Reporter
Jessica Chastain (Molly’s Game)
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Supporting Actor
Call Me By Your Name and Three Billboards dominate this category – surprising that Christopher Plummer isn’t more tipped for his miraculous role in All The Money In The World.
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name)
Mark Rylance (Dunkirk)
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me by Your Name
Best Supporting Actress
Arguably the most impressive of all the acting categories – the Best Supporting Actress contenders contain some truly powerhouse performance this year, it’ll be very tough to pick a winner.
Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
Hong Chau- Downsizing
Holly Hunter – The Big Sick
Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Hollywood Reporter
Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
Holly Hunter (The Big Sick)
Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
Andrea Riseborough (Battle of the Sexes)
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
