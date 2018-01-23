    Oscars 2018: When, where, and how to watch all the big contenders now

    A lot of the big Oscar contenders are already available to stream.

    The nominations for the 2018 Oscars have been announced, with Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water leading the field with a whopping 13 nominations. You can read the full list of nominees here.

    If, however, you’re a little bemused by some of the films that have landed nods, here’s a helpful guide to when and where you can watch the nominees.

    Some are available to watch online right now, while some are still yet to hit UK cinemas.

    Please note: Films that are available on Netflix, NowTV, or Amazon Instant Video require a valid subscription.

    The Shape of Water – In cinemas 14 February


    13 nominations: Richard Jenkins – Performance by an actor in a supporting role, Sally Hawkins – Performance by an actress in a leading role, Octavia Spencer – Performance by an actress in a supporting role, Cinematography, Costume design, Directing, Film editing, Original score, Best picture, Production design, Sound editing, Sound mixing, Original screenplay.

    Dunkirk – On Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Download now

    This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows director Christopher Nolan, left, on the set of “Dunkirk” with actor Kenneth Branagh. (Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

    8 nominations: Cinematography, Directing, Film editing, Original score, Best picture, Production design, Sound editing, Sound mixing.

    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – In cinemas now


    7 nominations: Woody Harrelson – Performance by an actor in a supporting role, Sam Rockwell -Performance by an actor in a supporting role, Frances McDormand – Performance by an actress in a leading role, Film editing, Original score, Best picture, Original screenplay.

    Darkest Hour – In cinemas now

    This image released by Focus Features shows Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in a scene from “Darkest Hour.”

    6 nominations: Gary Oldman – Performance by an actor in a leading role, Cinematography, Costume design, Makeup and hairstyling, Best picture, Production design.

    Phantom Thread – In cinemas 2 February

    Day-Lewis and Krieps in ‘Phantom Thread’ (Photo: Laurie Sparham/Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection)

    6 nominations: Daniel Day-Lewis – Performance by an actor in a leading role, Lesley Manville – Performance by an actress in a supporting role, Costume design, Directing, Original score, Best picture

    Blade Runner 2049 – On Blu-ray and DVD 5 February

    5 nominations: Cinematography, Production design, Sound editing, Sound mixing, Visual effects

    Lady Bird – In cinemas from 16 February

    This image released by A24 Films shows director Greta Gerwig on the set of “Lady Bird.”. (Merie Wallace/A24 via AP)

    5 nominations: Saoirse Ronan – Performance by an actress in a leading role, Laurie Metcalf – Performance by an actress in a supporting role, Directing, Best picture, Original screenplay.

    Call Me By Your Name – In cinemas now, and on Blu-ray, DVD from 5 March

    Michael Stuhlbarg, Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer in a scene from “Call Me By Your Name.” (Sony Pictures Classics via AP)

    4 nominations: Timothée Chalamet – Performance by an actor in a leading role, Original song – “Mystery Of Love”, Best picture, Adapted screenplay.

    Get Out – On DVD, Blu-ray, Digital Download now, stream via NowTV

    Get Out’s Kaluuya received his first nomination

    4 nominations: Daniel Kaluuya – Performance by an actor in a leading role, Directing, Best picture, Original screenplay.

    MudboundStream on Netflix now

    This image released by Netflix shows Mary J. Blige in a scene from “Mudbound.” (Netflix via AP)

    4 nominations: Mary J. Blige – Performance by an actress in a supporting role, Cinematography, Original song – “Mighty River”, Adapted screenplay.

    Star Wars: The Last Jedi – In cinemas now

    4 nominations: Original score, Sound editing, Sound mixing, Visual effects.

    Baby Driver – on DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital Download now

    3 nominations: Film editing, Sound editing, Sound mixing

    I, Tonya – In cinemas 23 February

    3 nominations: Margot Robbie – Performance by an actress in a leading role, Allison Janney – Performance by an actress in a supporting role, Film editing

    Beauty and the Beast – on DVD and Blu-ray now, stream on NowTV, Amazon Instant Video

    2 nominations: Costume design, Production design

    Coco – In cinemas now

    2 nominations: Best animated feature film, Original song – “Remember Me”.

    The Post – In cinemas now

    2 nominations: Meryl Streep – Performance by an actress in a leading role, Best picture.

    Victoria and Abdul – On DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital Download now

    2 nominations: Costume design, Makeup and hairstyling.

    The Big Sick – Stream on Amazon Prime

    Nominated for Best original screenplay.

    The Boss Baby – Stream on Now TV

    Nominated for Best animated feature.

    Icarus – Stream on Netflix now

    Nominated for Best feature documentary.

    Strong Island – Stream on Netflix now

    Nominated for Best feature documentary.

    Heroin(e) – Stream on Netflix now

    Nominated for Best feature documentary.

    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – Stream on NowTV

    Nominated for Best visual effects.

    Kong: Skull Island – Stream on NowTV

    Nominated for Best visual effects.

    Logan – Stream on NowTV

    Nominated for Best adapted screenplay.

    Loving Vincent – On Digital Digital from 5 February. On Blu-Ray and DVD from 12 February. Back in cinemas for one day only Tuesday, 30 January

    Nominated for Best animated feature.

     