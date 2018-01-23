Oscars 2018: When, where, and how to watch all the big contenders now

The nominations for the 2018 Oscars have been announced, with Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water leading the field with a whopping 13 nominations. You can read the full list of nominees here.
If, however, you’re a little bemused by some of the films that have landed nods, here’s a helpful guide to when and where you can watch the nominees.
Some are available to watch online right now, while some are still yet to hit UK cinemas.
Please note: Films that are available on Netflix, NowTV, or Amazon Instant Video require a valid subscription.
The Shape of Water – In cinemas 14 February
13 nominations: Richard Jenkins – Performance by an actor in a supporting role, Sally Hawkins – Performance by an actress in a leading role, Octavia Spencer – Performance by an actress in a supporting role, Cinematography, Costume design, Directing, Film editing, Original score, Best picture, Production design, Sound editing, Sound mixing, Original screenplay.
Dunkirk – On Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Download now
8 nominations: Cinematography, Directing, Film editing, Original score, Best picture, Production design, Sound editing, Sound mixing.
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – In cinemas now
7 nominations: Woody Harrelson – Performance by an actor in a supporting role, Sam Rockwell -Performance by an actor in a supporting role, Frances McDormand – Performance by an actress in a leading role, Film editing, Original score, Best picture, Original screenplay.
Darkest Hour – In cinemas now
6 nominations: Gary Oldman – Performance by an actor in a leading role, Cinematography, Costume design, Makeup and hairstyling, Best picture, Production design.
Phantom Thread – In cinemas 2 February
6 nominations: Daniel Day-Lewis – Performance by an actor in a leading role, Lesley Manville – Performance by an actress in a supporting role, Costume design, Directing, Original score, Best picture
Blade Runner 2049 – On Blu-ray and DVD 5 February
5 nominations: Cinematography, Production design, Sound editing, Sound mixing, Visual effects
Lady Bird – In cinemas from 16 February
5 nominations: Saoirse Ronan – Performance by an actress in a leading role, Laurie Metcalf – Performance by an actress in a supporting role, Directing, Best picture, Original screenplay.
Call Me By Your Name – In cinemas now, and on Blu-ray, DVD from 5 March
4 nominations: Timothée Chalamet – Performance by an actor in a leading role, Original song – “Mystery Of Love”, Best picture, Adapted screenplay.
Get Out – On DVD, Blu-ray, Digital Download now, stream via NowTV
4 nominations: Daniel Kaluuya – Performance by an actor in a leading role, Directing, Best picture, Original screenplay.
Mudbound – Stream on Netflix now
4 nominations: Mary J. Blige – Performance by an actress in a supporting role, Cinematography, Original song – “Mighty River”, Adapted screenplay.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – In cinemas now
4 nominations: Original score, Sound editing, Sound mixing, Visual effects.
Baby Driver – on DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital Download now
3 nominations: Film editing, Sound editing, Sound mixing
I, Tonya – In cinemas 23 February
3 nominations: Margot Robbie – Performance by an actress in a leading role, Allison Janney – Performance by an actress in a supporting role, Film editing
Beauty and the Beast – on DVD and Blu-ray now, stream on NowTV, Amazon Instant Video
2 nominations: Costume design, Production design
Coco – In cinemas now
2 nominations: Best animated feature film, Original song – “Remember Me”.
The Post – In cinemas now
2 nominations: Meryl Streep – Performance by an actress in a leading role, Best picture.
Victoria and Abdul – On DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital Download now
2 nominations: Costume design, Makeup and hairstyling.
The Big Sick – Stream on Amazon Prime
Nominated for Best original screenplay.
The Boss Baby – Stream on Now TV
Nominated for Best animated feature.
Icarus – Stream on Netflix now
Nominated for Best feature documentary.
Strong Island – Stream on Netflix now
Nominated for Best feature documentary.
Heroin(e) – Stream on Netflix now
Nominated for Best feature documentary.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – Stream on NowTV
Nominated for Best visual effects.
Kong: Skull Island – Stream on NowTV
Nominated for Best visual effects.
Logan – Stream on NowTV
Nominated for Best adapted screenplay.
Loving Vincent – On Digital Digital from 5 February. On Blu-Ray and DVD from 12 February. Back in cinemas for one day only Tuesday, 30 January
Nominated for Best animated feature.
