Oscars 2018: When, where, and how to watch all the big contenders now

A lot of the big Oscar contenders are already available to stream.

The nominations for the 2018 Oscars have been announced, with Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water leading the field with a whopping 13 nominations. You can read the full list of nominees here.

If, however, you’re a little bemused by some of the films that have landed nods, here’s a helpful guide to when and where you can watch the nominees.

Some are available to watch online right now, while some are still yet to hit UK cinemas.

Please note: Films that are available on Netflix, NowTV, or Amazon Instant Video require a valid subscription.

The Shape of Water – In cinemas 14 February





13 nominations: Richard Jenkins – Performance by an actor in a supporting role, Sally Hawkins – Performance by an actress in a leading role, Octavia Spencer – Performance by an actress in a supporting role, Cinematography, Costume design, Directing, Film editing, Original score, Best picture, Production design, Sound editing, Sound mixing, Original screenplay.

Dunkirk – On Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Download now

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows director Christopher Nolan, left, on the set of "Dunkirk" with actor Kenneth Branagh. (Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

8 nominations: Cinematography, Directing, Film editing, Original score, Best picture, Production design, Sound editing, Sound mixing.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – In cinemas now





7 nominations: Woody Harrelson – Performance by an actor in a supporting role, Sam Rockwell -Performance by an actor in a supporting role, Frances McDormand – Performance by an actress in a leading role, Film editing, Original score, Best picture, Original screenplay.

Darkest Hour – In cinemas now

This image released by Focus Features shows Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in a scene from "Darkest Hour."

6 nominations: Gary Oldman – Performance by an actor in a leading role, Cinematography, Costume design, Makeup and hairstyling, Best picture, Production design.

Phantom Thread – In cinemas 2 February

Day-Lewis and Krieps in 'Phantom Thread' (Photo: Laurie Sparham/Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection)

6 nominations: Daniel Day-Lewis – Performance by an actor in a leading role, Lesley Manville – Performance by an actress in a supporting role, Costume design, Directing, Original score, Best picture

Blade Runner 2049 – On Blu-ray and DVD 5 February

View photos

5 nominations: Cinematography, Production design, Sound editing, Sound mixing, Visual effects

Lady Bird – In cinemas from 16 February

This image released by A24 Films shows director Greta Gerwig on the set of "Lady Bird.". (Merie Wallace/A24 via AP)