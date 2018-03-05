Oscars 2018: All the Brits who won Academy Awards

It was a big night for the British at the 90th Annual Academy Awards with four Brits picking up Oscars at the glitziest awards show.

This was a marked improvement from 2017 which saw Brits picking up just one Academy Award -Orlando von Einsiedel and Natasegara won Best Documentary Short for White Helmets.

59-year-old Londoner Gary Oldman won Best Actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour. Oldman was transformed into the British politician by some of the most astonishing prosthetic make-up work ever seen on screen, and follow Brit – special effects make-up artist Lucy Sibbick – won an Oscar in the make-up and hair category for her work on the film along with two non-Britons Kazuhiro Tsuji and David Malinowski.

View photos 90th Academy Awards – Oscars Backstage – Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 – Kazuhiro Tsuji, Lucy Sibbick and David Malinowski with their award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for the film “Darkest Hour” REUTERS/Mike Blake More

Famed cinematographer Roger Deakins also won an Oscar for Best Cinematography on Blade Runner 2049. The 68-year-old filmmaker from Torquay finally won after 14 nominations, receiving recognition for his stunning work on the sequel to Ridley Scott’s sci-fi classic.

View photos 90th Academy Awards – Oscars Backstage – Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 – Roger Deakins poses with the Best Cinematography Oscar for “Blade Runner 2049” REUTERS/Mike Blake More

The final British Oscar-winners on the night were former Hollyoaks stars Rachel Shenton and Chris Overton who triumphed in the live action short category for their film The Silent Child. Shenton delivered part of her speech in sign language in tribute to Maisie Sly the young deaf star of their film.

View photos 90th Academy Awards – Oscars Arrivals – Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/04/2018 – Actors Rachel Shenton, Maisie Sly and Chris Overton REUTERS/Carlo Allegri More

Overall, Brits received 30 nominations at the 2018 Oscars including nods for Daniel Kaluuya, Lesley Manville, Sally Hawkins and more. See the full list of winners from the 90th Annual Academy Awards here.





