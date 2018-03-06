Oscars 2018: Academy wants man who stole Frances McDormand's Oscar to be prosecuted

Though Frances McDormand reportedly doesn't want the man who stole her Oscar to be prosecuted, reports indicate that that isn't her decision to make.

TMZ said on Tuesday that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences plans on pressing charges against Terry Bryant, the man who was taken into custody on Sunday night after reportedly stealing the McDormand's Best Actress Oscar statue at The Governors Ball.

Sources say that Bryant remains in custody on $20,000 bail after taking the statue from McDormand's table, recording a Facebook Live video holding the trophy and then being apprehended by security at the venue. The Oscar was then returned to McDormand, who won for her lead role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Initial reports indicated that McDormand wanted the man to be let go, but insiders insist that that won't be happening. After all, Oscar statues are technically still owned by the Academy and Oscar winners simply have "the right of possession," which means that Oscars "cannot legally be sold to anyone without first offering it to the Academy for $1."

Because of that, the Academy is listed as the victim on the official police report and officials have already informed the LAPD that they intend to press charges against Bryant, TMZ reports.

