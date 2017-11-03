Oscar push for Kevin Spacey's All The Money In The World is axed

Sony and TriStar Pictures’ plans to try and push Kevin Spacey for an Oscar for his forthcoming starring role in Ridley Scott’s ‘All The Money In The World’ have been axed, according to reports.

Spacey stars as J. Paul Getty in the biopic, adorned with heavy prosthetics which transformed him into the oil tycoon.

The actor’s transformation was set to be the centrepiece of an awards push for the movie, but Variety reports that the plans have now been ‘discontinued’.

According to sources close to the studio, they will now try and salvage some awards interest by focusing on supporting roles from Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams instead.

The move comes after dozens of allegations of sexual assault and harassment against the actor, stretching back to the 80s.

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ actor Anthony Rapp claims that Spacey tried to molest him at a party at the ‘Usual Suspects’ star’s house when he was 14.

Meanwhile, another man, who remains anonymous, says that he had a sexual relationship with Spacey, which ended with an attempted rape when he was 15.

The producers of ‘House of Cards’ have also said that it is now investigating widespread accusations of improper sexual behaviour from Spacey on the set of the series.

One production assistant claims that Spacey forced his hand down his trousers during a drive to the show’s set, and described his actions as predatory, creating a ‘toxic environment for young men who had to interact with him’.

Spacey has apologised to Anthony Rapp, saying that he does not recall the incident, but through his lawyers has strongly denied the attempted rape accusation.

