Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Ke Huy Quan Is a Story Worth Honoring This Season

LAST UPDATED: Dec. 2, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN, Barry Keoghan, 2022.

CATEGORY COMMENTARY: The lovefest for comeback star Ke Huy Quan continues after adding two supporting trophies to his mantle this week from the Gothams and the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle. Looking destined to be the critical darling of the season, he’ll be hard to root against as more awards are handed out, and he delivers moving speeches. Nine of the last 10 NYFCC winners for supporting actor received Oscar noms, with only Chadwick Boseman missing out for “Da 5 Bloods” (2020). However, he was still recognized posthumously by the Academy the same year for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Four of the nine NYFCC winners – Jared Leto (“Dallas Buyers Club”), J.K. Simmons (“Whiplash”), Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”) and Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight”) – took home the Oscar.

With “The Banshees of Inisherin” picking up steam for best picture and best actor for Colin Farrell, his co-stars Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan could come along for the ride. Let’s see how far the Martin McDonagh dramedy can go on the awards circuit.

Brian Tyree Henry has been making the rounds at various Q&As and industry events. The 40-year-old Emmy nominee should already have an Oscar nomination by now (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), and he could be a packaged deal with his Oscar-winning co-star Jennifer Lawrence.

There are lots more nominations and precursors to be announced. We’ll see what shakes out next.

WOMEN TALKING, from left: Ben Whishaw, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, 2022.

And The Predicted Nominees Are: Rank Name Film Distributor 1 Ke Huy Quan “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24 An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. 2 Brendan Gleeson “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.

3 Barry Keoghan “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. 4 Eddie Redmayne “The Good Nurse” Netflix An infamous caregiver is implicated in the deaths of hundreds of hospital patients. 5 Brian Tyree Henry “Causeway” A24/Apple Original Films A US soldier suffers a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Afghanistan and struggles to adjust to life back home. Next in Line 6 Judd Hirsch “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen. 7 Ben Foster “Emancipation” Apple Original Films A runaway slave forges through the swamps of Louisiana on a tortuous journey to escape plantation owners that nearly killed him. 8 Ben Whishaw “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men. 9 Mark Rylance “Bones & All” MGM/United Artists Releasing “Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s. 10 Jeremy Strong “Armageddon Time” Focus Features A deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream. Other Top-Tier Contenders 11 Tom Hanks “Elvis” Warner Bros. 12 Brad Pitt “Babylon” Paramount Pictures 13 Paul Dano “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures 14 Woody Harrelson “Triangle of Sadness” Neon 15 Toby Jones “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures 16 Micheal Ward “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures 17 Miles Teller “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures 18 Andre Braugher “She Said” Universal Pictures 19 Glen Powell “Devotion” Sony Pictures 20 Colin Farrell “The Batman” Warner Bros. 2023 Academy Awards Predictions

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2022.

2022 category winner: Troy Kotsur, “CODA” (Apple Original Films)

