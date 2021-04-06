Oscar Nominees and Guests Can Get Essential Workers’ Waiver to Attend Academy Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

Marc Malkin
·2 min read

Oscar nominees and their guests will qualify as essential workers to attend the upcoming Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced in a letter on Tuesday.

“Those involved in the Oscars production, like nominees and their guest, qualify for the essential work purpose waiver, and therefore are permitted to travel to and from the testing center, rehearsals, and Academy-organized activities during the lead up to the Oscars production, including, of course, the award show,” the letter reads. “The organizers of the Oscars are implementing a required quarantine to capture the risk of each person attending the event.”

More from Variety

Producers have continually maintained that the ceremony is being shot like a movie so implementing essential worker status follows the protocol for film and television shoots during the pandemic.

Depending on an individual’s risk assessment, arrival dates to quarantine in time for the Oscars are April 20 for domestic travelers and low-risk international travelers, and April 17 for high-risk international travelers.

“If you travel into Los Angeles County from outside of California, you need to self-quarantine for 10 days after you arrive and may not interact with anyone during those 10 days except the people in your household, i.e. people with whom you live,” the letter continues. “If you travel into Los Angeles County solely for essential work purposes, you still need to self-quarantine (when not working) for 10 days and may not interact with people other than those necessary to conduct your essential work.”

All nominees and guests must have a minimum of two COVID-19 PCR tests performed by the Academy’s vendor and a total of three tests in the week leading up to the Oscars.

The letter offers travel and testing examples. For instance, someone who flies in from London can arrive as late as April 20. “Testing: Pre-travel PCR. You will test mail in/in-person on the 19th (we supply) mail-in/in-person on the 22nd (we supply) and test in-person at the JW Marriott on the morning of the 25th.”

The letter also includes a chart for nominees and guests to best figure out their specific restrictions.

Each nominee and their guests must present a travel and quarantine plan to the Academy for approval. Information is due no later than April 8, with revisions submitted by April 12. All information will be reviewed by the Oscars’ COVID consultant, Dr. Erin Bromage. It will “remain private and be destroyed on or before May 10,” the letter reads.

Reps for the Academy did not comment for this story.

The 93rd Oscars will be broadcast live April 25 on ABC from Union Station in downtown L.A. and the Dolby Theatre.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Pose Season 3 Trailer: FX Drama's Final Episodes Bring Triumph and Tragedy

    House Evangelista’s final walk will be a bittersweet one, as revealed in the official trailer for Pose‘s upcoming swan song. As Blanca reflects on the incredible progress her family has made over the years (“We rolled from the bottom, and we became stars!”), Pray Tell is looking towards his own uncertain future. (“I knew this […]

  • Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s Romantic Comedy ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Sets 2022 Release Date

    Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s romantic comedy “Ticket to Paradise” is coming to movie theaters next year. The Universal Pictures film, which reunites the “Ocean’s Eleven” co-stars and longtime friends, will debut on Sept. 30, 2022. Directed by Ol Parker (“Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again,” “Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”), the story centers on Clooney […]

  • Morgan Freeman, voice of God, says you should get the COVID-19 vaccine

    "If you trust me, you'll get the vaccine," the Oscar winner says in a new PSA.

  • Khloé Kardashian praised for unedited bikini pic — but KarJenners don't want you to see it

    The photo of Khloé Kardashian in a bikini was shared without her permission, spokesperson says.

  • SAG Awards Set Stage for Most Diverse Oscars Winners Ever

    The SAG Awards have weighed in with their winners and have set in motion on what could be the most diverse slate of major Oscar winners in the 93-year history of the Academy Awards. The celebration of the 27th annual ceremony, which is voted on by the approximate 160,000-person membership of actors, was revealed during […]

  • College students 3D print rocket launch and landing pad for the moon

    College students from 10 different universities created a prototype 3D-printed lunar landing pad that can be built from material found on the moon.

  • Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 5th

    Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 5th

  • Both Ben Affleck and Marc Anthony Still Have Major Love for J.Lo

    Jennifer Lopez's famous exes expressed their admiration for the superstar in a new interview.

  • Why humans have sharp front teeth

    Humans have sharp canine teeth, but we don't use them to tear meat. Like other apes, our ancestors used them to fight for mating rights.

  • Staal scores OT winner in debut; Canadiens top Oilers 3-2

    Eric Staal scored in overtime in his Montreal debut, giving the Canadiens a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. Staal beat Mike Smith with a wrist shot from the circle 4:02 into overtime. Montreal improved to 2-9 in overtime games.

  • How Leslie Odom Jr. almost threw away his shot: Why he initially passed on Oscar-nominated role as Sam Cooke in 'One Night in Miami'

    Oscar-nominated "One Night in Miami" star Leslie Odom Jr. admits he "didn't want to be bad" when it came to playing soul icon Sam Cooke.

  • 20 Creative Decor Ideas to Enhance Your Balcony Once and for All

    When it comes to warm-weather decorating, the first thing you might think of is adding new throw pillows to your living room sofa, placing a colorful rug in your entry or swapping out the drab art in your bedroom for a beachy print. While these are all great starting points, there's one important space that you shouldn't overlook — your balcony. Luckily, we've rounded up 20 inspiring balcony ideas that'll help you make the most of your space, furniture choices, accessories and more.

  • Everything We Know About Disney+’s LOKI Series

    Tom Hiddleston returns as the God of Mischief in the upcoming Disney+ series Loki. Here's everything we know about the series. The post Everything We Know About Disney+’s LOKI Series appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Harry Potter and Quantum of Solace Star Paul Ritter Dead at 54: 'We Will Miss Him Greatly'

    The British actor's agent said Paul Ritter "had been suffering from a brain tumor"

  • FTSE nears three-month high as Boris Johnson confirms reopening plans

    Equities rose despite news of rising COVID-19 cases across Europe and Germany, alongside prolonged supply issues hampering the vaccine rollout across the continent.

  • Joss Whedon Told Gal Gadot to ‘Shut Up and Say the Lines’ on ‘Justice League’ Set (Report)

    Joss Whedon threatened Gal Gadot’s career after she pushed back on the director’s revised dialogue for “Justice League,” according to a story in The Hollywood Reporter. The new detail that Whedon feuded with Gadot and even disparaged “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins came as part of a lengthy interview with Ray Fisher that goes into more detail about his ongoing criticisms of Warner Bros. executives and Whedon. Fisher declined to comment to THR specifically on anything that transpired between Gadot and the “Justice League” director. But THR quoted a witness who later spoke with investigators as part of the studio’s look into the production who said, “Joss was bragging that he’s had it out with Gal. He told her he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie.” Also Read: Ray Fisher Calls for WarnerMedia to Release 'Justice League' Investigation Findings Additional sources who spoke with THR said Whedon clashed with other stars of the film, including Jeremy Irons, and Gadot and Jenkins took her complaints about revisions to the film to the chairman of Warner Bros., Kevin Tsujihara. Another source told THR that Gadot had “issues about her character being more aggressive than her character in ‘Wonder Woman.’ She wanted to make the character flow from one movie to the next.” Katherine B. Forrest, a former federal judge and the investigator for Warner Bros. on “Justice League,” responded to the full interview with Ray Fisher: “I have been asked by Warner Media to provide a statement regarding whether my investigation revealed supported evidence as to racial animus or insensitivity as to race or disability, and with regard to such allegations specifically directed at Jon Berg, Geoff Johns and Toby Emmerich. My investigation involved more than 80 interviews, the review of thousands of pages of documents, and over 2000 hours of work by me and my colleagues. I and my staff reached out twice to every member of the cast and crew involved in the ‘Justice League’ reshoots (more than 600 people), as well all of the individuals Ray Fisher specifically requested we interview. We spoke with every individual who would speak with us and all of the people that Mr. Fisher asked us to speak with. I found no credible support for claims of racial animus or racial or disability insensitivity. A representative for Whedon declined to comment. A rep for Gadot did not respond to a request for comment, but Gadot told THR in a statement, “I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner.” Warner Bros. did not have an additional comment beyond what was first shared with THR. Also Read: Zack Snyder Wasn't Aware of Joss Whedon's Alleged 'Justice League' Abuse In the piece, Fisher, who first brought up his complaints about the “Justice League” production last June, shared other details about his disagreements with DC Films executive Geoff Johns over his character Cyborg’s appearance. Fisher said Johns told him to “play the character less like Frankenstein and more like the kindhearted Quasimodo.” Fisher also spoke about his concern over saying the line “Booyah!” because he didn’t want the only Black character in the film to be the one with a catchphrase; he compared the gimmick to other Black characters in pop culture like Gary Coleman’s “Whatchoo talkin’ ’bout, Willis?” and Jimmie Walker’s “Dy-no-mite!” He said Johns dismissed his uneasiness and felt the line would be “a fun moment of synergy.” See more from Fisher’s interview with THR here. Read original story Joss Whedon Told Gal Gadot to ‘Shut Up and Say the Lines’ on ‘Justice League’ Set (Report) At TheWrap

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s First Netflix Series to Document Invictus Games

    Prince Harry’s next on-screen appearance will look rather different from his last. While he was most recently on CBS alongside Meghan Markle in a revealing interview with Oprah, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now focusing their efforts on their first project with Netflix through Archewell Productions since signing a deal with the streaming […]