Oscar nominations: the highlights

The Shape Of Water leads the Oscar nominations for the 90th Academy Awards, with 13 nods.
Other films with several leading category nominations include Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Here are the highlights from the nominations:
– Best picture
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape Of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
– Performance by an actress in a leading role
Sally Hawkins in The Shape Of Water
Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie in I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird
Meryl Streep in The Post
– Performance by an actor in a leading role
Timothee Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out
Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington in Roman J Israel, Esq.
– Performance by an actress in a supporting role
Mary J Blige in Mudbound
Allison Janney in I, Tonya
Lesley Manville in Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf in Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer in The Shape of Water
– Performance by an actor in a supporting role
Willem Dafoe in The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins in The Shape Of Water
Christopher Plummer in All The Money In The World
Sam Rockwell in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
– Directing
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape Of Water
– Cinematography
Roger A Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour
Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk
Rachel Morrison, Mudbound
Dan Laustsen, The Shape Of Water
– Adapted screenplay
James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name,
Scott Neustadter and Michael H Weber, The Disaster Artist
Scott Frank and James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold, Logan
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, Mudbound
– Original screenplay
Emily V Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape Of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
– Original score
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape Of Water
John Williams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
– Animated feature film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
