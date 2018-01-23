    Oscar nominations: the highlights

    By Lucy Mapstone, Press Association Deputy Entertainment Editor
    The Shape Of Water leads the Oscar nominations for the 90th Academy Awards, with 13 nods.

    Other films with several leading category nominations include Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

    Here are the highlights from the nominations:

    – Best picture

    Call Me By Your Name
    Darkest Hour
    Dunkirk
    Get Out
    Lady Bird
    Phantom Thread
    The Post
    The Shape Of Water
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri







    – Performance by an actress in a leading role

    Sally Hawkins in The Shape Of Water
    Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Margot Robbie in I, Tonya
    Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird
    Meryl Streep in The Post



    – Performance by an actor in a leading role

    Timothee Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name
    Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread
    Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out
    Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour
    Denzel Washington in Roman J Israel, Esq.



    – Performance by an actress in a supporting role

    Mary J Blige in Mudbound
    Allison Janney in I, Tonya
    Lesley Manville in Phantom Thread
    Laurie Metcalf in Lady Bird
    Octavia Spencer in The Shape of Water



    – Performance by an actor in a supporting role

    Willem Dafoe in The Florida Project
    Woody Harrelson in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Richard Jenkins in The Shape Of Water
    Christopher Plummer in All The Money In The World
    Sam Rockwell in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



    – Directing

    Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
    Jordan Peele, Get Out
    Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
    Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
    Guillermo del Toro, The Shape Of Water



    – Cinematography

    Roger A Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
    Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour
    Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk
    Rachel Morrison, Mudbound
    Dan Laustsen, The Shape Of Water



    – Adapted screenplay

    James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name,
    Scott Neustadter and Michael H Weber, The Disaster Artist
    Scott Frank and James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold, Logan
    Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
    Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, Mudbound



    – Original screenplay

    Emily V Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
    Jordan Peele, Get Out
    Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
    Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape Of Water
    Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



    – Original score
    Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
    Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
    Alexandre Desplat, The Shape Of Water
    John Williams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
    Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri




    – Animated feature film
    The Boss Baby
    The Breadwinner
    Coco
    Ferdinand
    Loving Vincent