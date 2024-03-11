The full list of Oscar winners and nominees - updating live

BBC
·4 min read
Robert Downey Jr holding up his Oscar
Robert Downey Jr has won his first Oscar, for best supporting actor for Oppenheimer

Hollywood's finest are being rewarded with golden statuettes at the Oscars in Los Angeles.

Here is the full list of winners so far, updating live as they are announced, as well as all the nominees.

Best live action short

  • Winner: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

  • The After

  • Invincible

  • Knight of Fortune

  • Red, White and Blue

Best cinematography

  • Winner: Oppenheimer

  • El Conde

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Maestro

  • Poor Things

Best documentary feature

  • Winner: 20 Days in Mariupol

  • Bobi Wine: The People's President

  • The Eternal Memory

  • Four Daughters

  • To Kill a Tiger

Best documentary short

  • Winner: The Last Repair Shop

  • The ABCs of Book Banning

  • The Barber of Little Rock

  • Island In Between

  • Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Best film editing

  • Winner: Oppenheimer

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • The Holdovers

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Poor Things

Best visual effects

  • Winner: Godzilla Minus One

  • The Creator

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Napoleon

Best supporting actor

  • Winner: Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer

  • Sterling K Brown - American Fiction

  • Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Ryan Gosling - Barbie

  • Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Best international feature

  • Winner: The Zone of Interest

  • Io Capitano

  • Perfect Days

  • Society of the Snow

  • The Teachers' Lounge

Best costume design

  • Winner: Poor Things

  • Barbie

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Napoleon

  • Oppenheimer

Best production design

  • Winner: Poor Things

  • Barbie

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Napoleon

  • Oppenheimer

Best make-up and hairstyling

  • Winner: Poor Things

  • Golda

  • Maestro

  • Oppenheimer

  • Society of the Snow

Best adapted screenplay

  • Winner: American Fiction

  • Barbie

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari won best original screenplay for Anatomy of a Fall
Arthur Harari and Justine Triet won best original screenplay for Anatomy of a Fall

Best original screenplay

  • Winner: Anatomy of a Fall

  • The Holdovers

  • Maestro

  • May December

  • Past Lives

Best animated feature

  • Winner: The Boy and the Heron

  • Elemental

  • Nimona

  • Robot Dreams

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best animated short

  • Winner: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

  • Letter to a Pig

  • Ninety-Five Senses

  • Our Uniform

  • Pachyderme

Best supporting actress

  • Winner: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

  • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

  • Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

  • America Ferrera - Barbie

  • Jodie Foster - Nyad

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

Still to come:

Best picture

  • American Fiction

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • Barbie

  • The Holdovers

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Maestro

  • Oppenheimer

  • Past Lives

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Best actor

  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro

  • Colman Domingo - Rustin

  • Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

  • Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

  • Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best actress

  • Annette Bening - Nyad

  • Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall

  • Carey Mulligan - Maestro

  • Emma Stone - Poor Things

Best director

  • Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet

  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese

  • Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

  • Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos

  • The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Best original song

  • The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)

  • I'm Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

  • It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)

  • Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)

  • What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell)

Best original score

  • American Fiction

  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Best sound

  • The Creator

  • Maestro

  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Oppenheimer

  • The Zone of Interest

Read more about the Oscar-nominated films