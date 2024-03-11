The full list of Oscar winners and nominees - updating live
Hollywood's finest are being rewarded with golden statuettes at the Oscars in Los Angeles.
Here is the full list of winners so far, updating live as they are announced, as well as all the nominees.
Best live action short
Winner: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
Best cinematography
Winner: Oppenheimer
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Poor Things
Best documentary feature
Winner: 20 Days in Mariupol
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
Best documentary short
Winner: The Last Repair Shop
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó
Best film editing
Winner: Oppenheimer
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Best visual effects
Winner: Godzilla Minus One
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Best supporting actor
Winner: Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Best international feature
Winner: The Zone of Interest
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
Best costume design
Winner: Poor Things
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Best production design
Winner: Poor Things
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Best make-up and hairstyling
Winner: Poor Things
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Society of the Snow
Best adapted screenplay
Winner: American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best original screenplay
Winner: Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best animated feature
Winner: The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best animated short
Winner: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
Best supporting actress
Winner: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Still to come:
Best picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best actor
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Best actress
Annette Bening - Nyad
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Best director
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Best original song
The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)
I'm Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)
What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell)
Best original score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
