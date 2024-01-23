2024 Oscars: See the live list of nominees

The nominees for this year’s Oscars will be announced on Tuesday.

Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid are hosting the presentation live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT. The awards show will air March 10 on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel emceeing the ceremony for the fourth time.

You can watch Tuesday’s Oscar nominations announcement on ABC’s Good Morning America or stream it on Oscar.com and Oscars.org as well as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ various social media platforms (TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook).

You can also follow along in our blog, which will be updated as the nominees are announced.

Cover thumbnail: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images