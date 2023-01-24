Oscar nominations 2023: 'Everything Everywhere' leads with 11, Jamie Lee Curtis gets first nod

We don't know how it plays elsewhere in the multiverse, but in this reality the Oscars really love "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

The genre-smashing sci-fi hit ruled Tuesday morning when nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced. The film scored 11 honors including best picture and screenplay, star Michelle Yeoh was nominated for best actress, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu earned their first Oscar nominations and Cinderella story Ke Huy Quan garnered a nod for supporting actor.

"Everything" is up for the night's biggest prize with Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical "The Fabelmans," dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin," blockbuster sequel "Top Gun: Maverick," musical biopic "Elvis," a German remake of 1930 best picture winner "All Quiet on the Western Front," the satire "Triangle of Sadness," classical music drama "Tár," #MeToo drama "Women Talking" and otherworldly extravaganza "Avatar: The Way of Water."

Academy Awards acting categories feature a mix of old and new faces

Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh, left), her daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu) and husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) get embroiled in a multiverse-spanning adventure in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences selected a wide variety of movies and actors to be honored at its March 12 ceremony (airing live on ABC), hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for a third time:

Cate Blanchett and first-time nominee Michelle Yeoh scored slots in the best actress race.

Brendan Fraser, Colin Farrell, Austin Butler, Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy are first-time best actor nominees.

Awards-season favorites Angela Bassett and Ke Huy Quan both garner Oscar nods.

Brendan Fraser and Colin Farrell in for best actor, Cate Blanchett vs. Michelle Yeoh for best actress

Brendan Fraser stars as an obese writing teacher who wants to reconnect with his teenage daughter in Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale."

Blanchett ("Tár") and Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere") – who both scored victories at the recent Golden Globes – lead the best actress category and will compete against Ana de Armas ("Blonde"), Michelle Williams ("The Fabelmans") and surprise entry Andrea Riseborough ("To Leslie").

The field for best actor – which features all first-time Oscar nominees – includes Fraser ("The Whale"), Butler ("Elvis"), Farrell ("Banshees"), Bill Nighy ("Living") and Paul Mescal ("Aftersun").

Story continues

Angela Bassett and Ke Huy Quan lead the Oscars' supporting actress and actor categories

After the death of her son T'Challa, Ramonda (Angela Bassett) takes over as queen of Wakanda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Quan, whose comeback story with "Everything Everywhere" has been a highlight of awards season, was nominated for best supporting actor, as were "Banshees" co-stars Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, Judd Hirsch ("The Fabelmans") and Brian Tyree Henry ("Causeway").

Bassett ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever") earned her first Oscar nomination since 1994 with a slot in supporting actress alongside "Everything Everywhere" co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu, Kerry Condon ("Banshees") and Hong Chau ("The Whale").

Full list of the 2023 Oscar nominees:

Best picture

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

Best actress

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best actor

Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) wiggles his hips and sends his fans swooning in Baz Luhrmann's musical drama "Elvis."

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best supporting actor

Colm (Brendan Gleeson, left) surprises his best pal Pádraic (Colin Farrell) by deciding he doesn't want to be friends anymore in "The Banshees of Inisherin."

Brendan Gleeson, “Banshees on Inisherin”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Barry Keoghan, “Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best director

Todd Field, “Tár”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Best international film

Felix Kammerer stars in the 2022 version of "All Quiet on the Western Front," a grim depiction of the horrors of World War I. The Hollywood version won an Oscar in 1930; this time it was made by a German director.

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Belgium)

“EO” (Poland)

“The Quiet Girl” (Ireland)

Best original screenplay

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Best adapted screenplay

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Living”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

Best animated film

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

“Turning Red”

Best visual effects

The whale-like Tulkun is one of the more stunning creatures created by James Cameron for "Avatar: The Way of Water."

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar:The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Best cinematography

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“Tár”

Best costume design

Manny (Diego Calva) runs into gossip columnist Elinor St. John (Jean Smart) at a wild Hollywood party in "Babylon."

"Babylon"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

Best production design

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Babylon"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"

Best film editing

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

“Tár”

"Top Gun Maverick"

Best makeup and hairstyling

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

"The Whale"

Best sound

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

"The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Best original score

Gabriel LaBelle stars as teen filmmaker Sammy Fabelman in "The Fabelmans."

Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

Son Lux, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

John Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Best original song

“Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

Best documentary feature

“All That Breathes"

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny”

Best documentary short

"The Elephant Whisperers"

"Haulout"

"How Do You Measure a Year?"

"The Martha Mitchell Effect"

"Stranger at the Gate"

Best animated short

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

"An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it”

Live action short

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

More on the 2023 Oscars

Snubbed by the Oscars! Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler shut out of Academy nominations

From 'Glass Onion' to 'Top Gun: Maverick': Here are 30 movies you need to stream right now

'The Whale': Brendan Fraser wants to change 'hearts and minds' about people living with obesity

Ke Huy Quan: 'Indiana Jones' star waited 'more than 30 years' for 'Everything Everywhere' role

The 10 best movies of 2022: From Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'The Whale,' 'RRR'

All 94 Oscar best picture winners: Ranked from worst to best

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oscar nominations 2023 full list: 'Everything Everywhere,' 'Banshees'