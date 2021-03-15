Oscar nominations 2021: 'Mank' leads with 10 honors, Viola Davis makes history

Refinery29

After spending the last two Sundays watching award show red carpets — first, the Golden Globes, followed by the Critics’ Choice Awards — you’d think we’d be ready for a break from the glitz and glamour of it all. But since we otherwise spend our time in sweatpants at home, having a sartorial escape in the form of red carpet fashion is especially welcome this year. The next stop on the marathon that is award season? The 2021 Grammy Awards. And with music’s biggest night, comes plenty of bold and daring style choices from the industry’s hottest talent. (We’re looking at you, Harry Styles.)Airing on Sunday night, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are a long time coming — they were originally supposed to take place in January before being postponed to March due to the pandemic — which means that the A-listers in attendance have had plenty of time to plan out their red carpet looks. If we are to judge by past awards, standouts of the night will include Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Billie Eilish, all of whom have a reputation for going the extra mile style-wise. (We’ll never forget when Cardi B came dressed in a vintage Mugler oyster shell in 2019.) This year should be no different, whether or not their over-the-top looks only live on Instagram.So order your takeout and put on your most elegant pajamas, because we’re in for a night of Grammys fashion like nothing we’ve ever seen — literally. Ahead, the best-dressed celebrities.Cardi B in custom Rey OrtizNot just anyone could pull off lingerie made like a suit of armor, let alone dance in it. Cardi B, though, can do it all. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.Beyoncé in SchiaparelliIt's the Schiaparelli earrings — and the surprise appearance — for us! Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.Megan Thee StallionMegan Thee Stallion was a 1920s angel in this feathered getup at the Grammys. Dua Lipa in Atelier VersaceDua Lipa really said, Why wear one outfit to the Grammys, when I can wear five?Harry Styles in GucciAnd here we were thinking Harry Styles would only debut one boa at the Grammys. Taylor Swift in Oscar de la RentaTaylor Swift took a break from her folklore prairie dresses and cardigans for the Grammys, choosing, instead, a flower-power mini dress from Oscar de la Renta's fall '21 collection. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.Billie Eilish in GucciBillie Eilish's first look of the night was "Everything I Wanted." Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.Billie Eilish in GucciHer second look — a stunning, sea creature-esque, green look by Gucci — didn't disappoint either. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images.Dua Lipa in Atelier VersaceDua Lipa is nothing short of an ethereal being in this sparkling, butterfly-inspired Versace gown. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.Harry Styles in GucciDon't @ me, but Harry Styles just out-scarved Lenny Kravitz — and he did so while shirtless in a leather suit. Chloe Bailey in Louis VuittonDespite being separated by more than a country — Chloe Bailey is in Los Angeles, while her sister Halle Bailey is in London — the duo behind Chloe x Halle still managed to match for the Grammys, with both sisters wearing gold Louis Vuitton looks. (Click on for Halle's look.)Halle Bailey in Louis VuittonWhich look do you prefer? Chika in NikeA sweatsuit on the red carpet? This year, nothing feels more appropriate. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.HAIM in PradaOne lavender Prada look on the Grammys red carpet is enough to get us excited. Three lavender Prada looks on the Grammys red carpet — especially when they’re worn by the sisters HAIM — are almost more than we can handle. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.Phoebe Bridgers in Thom BrowneKeeping with her skeleton chic red carpet signature, “Motion Sickness” singer Phoebe Bridgers “basically stole” this bedazzled Thom Browne two-piece from the brand's spring '18 collection. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.Noah Cyrus in Schiaparelli Haute CoutureNoah Cyrus plucked this angelic Schiaparelli look straight off the couture runway for the Grammys red carpet. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.Cynthia Erivo in custom Louis VuittonThis metallic, custom Louis Vuitton gown proves that Cynthia Erivo can do no wrong on the red carpet. Megan Thee Stallion in Dolce & GabbanaThe bow! The orange! The diamonds! Megan Thee Stallion came to win on the Grammys red carpet. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.Doja Cat in custom Roberto CavalliDoja Cat wanted something that was "out there" for the Grammys — and this feather and leather Roberto Cavalli look certainly fits the bill. Lizzo in BalmainWe're green with envy over this dripping-with-diamonds Balmain and Bulgari look on Lizzo. H.E.R. in DundasH.E.R.'s wine-colored, boho frock is even "Better Than I Imagined." Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.Bad Bunny in BurberryThe '90s called, they said tinted sunglasses — like the ones worn by Bad Bunny at the Grammys — are officially back. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.BTS in Louis VuittonFrom elevated sweatsuits to oversized actual suits, these BTS looks are "Dynamite."