  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Oscar nominations 2021: 'Mank' leads with 10 honors, Viola Davis makes history

Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The strangest awards season ever kept on its unpredictable path Monday morning, with Oscar nominations sharing the love among a number of films and no clear front-runner to be had.

David Fincher's "Citizen Kane" origin tale "Mank" led the field with 10 nominations, while Shaka King's historical thriller "Judas and the Black Messiah," Florian Zeller's dementia drama "The Father," Aaron Sorkin's courtroom drama "The Trial of the Chicago 7," Lee Isaac Chung's Korean-American Dream story "Minari," Chloe Zhao's road-trip drama "Nomadland" and Darius Marder's deaf-culture study "Sound of Metal" scored six each.

The 93rd annual Academy Awards, airing April 25 (ABC, 8 p.m. EDT/5 PDT), so far doesn't have a host – which, if that holds to form, will be the third year in a row – but does have the most diverse slate of nominated talent. In a positive move away from the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag coined five years ago, nine of the 20 acting nominees are people of color.

Oscar nomination snubs: Jodie Foster, Jared Leto, Tom Hanks, Spike Lee, 'Da 5 Bloods'

Gary Oldman stars as screenwriting gadfly Herman Mankiewicz in the Netflix film &quot;Mank.&quot;
Gary Oldman stars as screenwriting gadfly Herman Mankiewicz in the Netflix film "Mank."

The best picture competition includes "Nomadland," "Mank," "The Father," "Sound of Metal," "The Trial of the Chicago 7," "Black Messiah," "Minari," and Emerald Fennell's feminist revenge movie "Promising Young Woman."

With her best actress nomination for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Viola Davis became the most-nominated Black actress in Oscar history. The category also features two-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand ("Nomadland"), Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman"), Andra Day ("The United States vs. Billie Holiday") and Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman").

The late Chadwick Boseman garnered a posthumous best actor nomination for his work in "Ma Rainey." The category also features Anthony Hopkins ("The Father"), Steven Yeun ("Minari"), Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal") and Gary Oldman ("Mank").

Oscars 2021: Who's up, who's down, and where you can watch this year's contenders

Will they make history? 8 names you need to know as the Oscar race heats up

Hopkins' "The Father" co-star Olivia Colman heads a supporting actress lineup with recent Golden Globe winner Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"), Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy"), Yuh-jung Youn ("Minari") and Amanda Seyfried ("Mank").

Globe and Critics Choice supporting actor victor Daniel Kaluuya faces competition in the Oscar category from his "Judas and the Black Messiah" co-star Lakeith Stanfield, Sacha Baron Cohen ("Chicago 7"), Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night in Miami") and Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal").

Also, for the first time two women were nominated for best director. Zhao and Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman") are up for the Oscar alongside Chung Thomas Vinterberg ("Another Round")

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oscar nominations 2021: 'Mank' leads with 10, including best picture

Recommended Stories

  • The Best-Dressed Celebrities At The Grammys Took Risks On The Red Carpet

    After spending the last two Sundays watching award show red carpets — first, the Golden Globes, followed by the Critics’ Choice Awards — you’d think we’d be ready for a break from the glitz and glamour of it all. But since we otherwise spend our time in sweatpants at home, having a sartorial escape in the form of red carpet fashion is especially welcome this year. The next stop on the marathon that is award season? The 2021 Grammy Awards. And with music’s biggest night, comes plenty of bold and daring style choices from the industry’s hottest talent. (We’re looking at you, Harry Styles.)Airing on Sunday night, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are a long time coming — they were originally supposed to take place in January before being postponed to March due to the pandemic — which means that the A-listers in attendance have had plenty of time to plan out their red carpet looks. If we are to judge by past awards, standouts of the night will include Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Billie Eilish, all of whom have a reputation for going the extra mile style-wise. (We’ll never forget when Cardi B came dressed in a vintage Mugler oyster shell in 2019.) This year should be no different, whether or not their over-the-top looks only live on Instagram.So order your takeout and put on your most elegant pajamas, because we’re in for a night of Grammys fashion like nothing we’ve ever seen — literally. Ahead, the best-dressed celebrities.Cardi B in custom Rey OrtizNot just anyone could pull off lingerie made like a suit of armor, let alone dance in it. Cardi B, though, can do it all. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.Beyoncé in SchiaparelliIt's the Schiaparelli earrings — and the surprise appearance — for us! Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.Megan Thee StallionMegan Thee Stallion was a 1920s angel in this feathered getup at the Grammys. Dua Lipa in Atelier VersaceDua Lipa really said, Why wear one outfit to the Grammys, when I can wear five?Harry Styles in GucciAnd here we were thinking Harry Styles would only debut one boa at the Grammys. Taylor Swift in Oscar de la RentaTaylor Swift took a break from her folklore prairie dresses and cardigans for the Grammys, choosing, instead, a flower-power mini dress from Oscar de la Renta's fall '21 collection. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.Billie Eilish in GucciBillie Eilish's first look of the night was "Everything I Wanted." Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.Billie Eilish in GucciHer second look — a stunning, sea creature-esque, green look by Gucci — didn't disappoint either. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images.Dua Lipa in Atelier VersaceDua Lipa is nothing short of an ethereal being in this sparkling, butterfly-inspired Versace gown. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.Harry Styles in GucciDon't @ me, but Harry Styles just out-scarved Lenny Kravitz — and he did so while shirtless in a leather suit. Chloe Bailey in Louis VuittonDespite being separated by more than a country — Chloe Bailey is in Los Angeles, while her sister Halle Bailey is in London — the duo behind Chloe x Halle still managed to match for the Grammys, with both sisters wearing gold Louis Vuitton looks. (Click on for Halle's look.)Halle Bailey in Louis VuittonWhich look do you prefer? Chika in NikeA sweatsuit on the red carpet? This year, nothing feels more appropriate. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.HAIM in PradaOne lavender Prada look on the Grammys red carpet is enough to get us excited. Three lavender Prada looks on the Grammys red carpet — especially when they’re worn by the sisters HAIM — are almost more than we can handle. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.Phoebe Bridgers in Thom BrowneKeeping with her skeleton chic red carpet signature, “Motion Sickness” singer Phoebe Bridgers “basically stole” this bedazzled Thom Browne two-piece from the brand's spring '18 collection. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.Noah Cyrus in Schiaparelli Haute CoutureNoah Cyrus plucked this angelic Schiaparelli look straight off the couture runway for the Grammys red carpet. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.Cynthia Erivo in custom Louis VuittonThis metallic, custom Louis Vuitton gown proves that Cynthia Erivo can do no wrong on the red carpet. Megan Thee Stallion in Dolce & GabbanaThe bow! The orange! The diamonds! Megan Thee Stallion came to win on the Grammys red carpet. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.Doja Cat in custom Roberto CavalliDoja Cat wanted something that was "out there" for the Grammys — and this feather and leather Roberto Cavalli look certainly fits the bill. Lizzo in BalmainWe're green with envy over this dripping-with-diamonds Balmain and Bulgari look on Lizzo. H.E.R. in DundasH.E.R.'s wine-colored, boho frock is even "Better Than I Imagined." Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.Bad Bunny in BurberryThe '90s called, they said tinted sunglasses — like the ones worn by Bad Bunny at the Grammys — are officially back. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.BTS in Louis VuittonFrom elevated sweatsuits to oversized actual suits, these BTS looks are "Dynamite." Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?These Are The Best Grammys Looks Of All TimeThe 10 Grammy Performances You Won't Want To MissFree Idea: Joe Alwyn Sings "Betty" At The Grammys

  • Oscars to Broadcast From L.A.’s Union Station and Dolby Theatre

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will use L.A.’s Union Station as a venue for this year’s Oscar telecast, after being forced to relocate due to the pandemic. The Oscar show has been held at the Dolby Theatre (formerly the Kodak Theatre) every year since 2002. The 2021 show will also take place […]

  • The record for oldest Oscar nominee is now a three-way tie

    At 89, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' costume designer Ann Roth ties the record for oldest Oscar nominee with her fifth nomination.

  • Here's the full list of 2021 Oscar nominations

    2021 Oscar nominations: The complete list

  • Glenn Close bags Oscar and Razzie nods for her Hillbilly Elegy performance

    The Hillbilly Elegy star joins Amy Irving and James Coco in an elite group of dual Oscar-Razzie nominees for the same performance.

  • Here are all the 2021 Oscar nominees

    The nominations for the 2021 Oscars were announced on Monday. The 93rd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, April 25.

  • Mickey Guyton's Grammy nomination made history. Now she's changing country music

    Singer Mickey Guyton made history as the first Black solo female artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country music category for her single "Black Like Me."

  • 2021 Oscar nominations: See the full list of Academy Award nominees

    The nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards, honoring the best in film, were announced Monday morning.

  • John Oliver Outs Tucker Carlson As White Supremacist In Damning Segment

    The "Last Week Tonight" host ripped apart the Fox News personality's "lazy racism."

  • Oscar nominations 2021: Who's in for sure – and who may get snubbed

    With Golden Globes doled out, it's time to separate awards season's contenders and pretenders with our fearless predictions for Oscar nominations.

  • Concerns for Sri Lanka's Muslim community over 'racist' plans to ban veil

    The Sri Lankan government has been accused of harbouring a "racist" agenda against Muslims over plans to ban the veil on grounds of national security. Sarath Weerasekera, the Sri Lankan security minister, announced on Saturday that he had signed an order for cabinet approval that would outlaw the garment. Controversially, Mr Weerasekera equated the veil with Islamic extremism. "The niqab has a direct impact on national security...it is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We will definitely ban it," he said. ni The Sri Lankan government temporarily banned the veil in 2019 after Islamic State supporters killed 250 people in a suicide bombing.

  • Vatican says Catholic Church can't bless same-sex unions because God 'can't bless sin'

    The Catholic Church and its priests cannot bless same-sex unions since God "cannot bless sin," the Vatican said Monday.

  • ‘Lie for profit alert’: Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed by fellow Republican over ‘gun registry’ claims

    Adam Kinzinger says her ‘outrage and lie-for-money-train drives full steam ahead’

  • Disney Drops New ‘Cruella’ Trailer During Grammys

    During the Grammys, Disney dropped the latest trailer for “Cruella” starring Emma Stone. Before she was the evil villain in “101 Dalmatians,” Cruella de Vil got her start in customer service. Set to an electrified “These Boots Are Made for Walking,” a young, fiery, red-haired Cruella (Emma Stone)— then known as Estella— balances her janitorial […]

  • Lilly's stock is down after sharing additional clinical data about its Alzheimer's disease drug candidate

    ShaShares of Eli Lilly & Co. were down 5.2% in premarket trading on Monday, two days after the drug maker said additional clinical-trial data reinforced the role its experimental Alzheimer's disease drug can play in slowing decline among people with early symptomatic forms of the disease. The data was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Saturday, and it examined results from a Phase 2 study that found donanemab could reduce decline by 32% when compared against placebo at 76 weeks. Though the study met the primary endpoint, the researchers said that the secondary findings from the trial had mixed results. "If these results are confirmed in the larger study now in progress, donanemab could offer the potential for a disease-modifying therapy that can help patients maintain cognitive abilities and their independence longer," Dr. Howard Fillit, chief science officer of the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation, said in a statement. Lilly's stock is up 49.3% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 58.9%.