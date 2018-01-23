Oscar nominations 2018: The many firsts among this year's group of nominees

The 2018 Academy Award nominations were revealed this morning, with Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water leading the pack with 13. That impressive haul was only one shy of the all-time record (held by Titanic, All About Eve, and La La Land), and, in fact, its failure to enter into a historic three-way tie with those predecessors was more than a bit shocking, given that the film wasn’t nominated in what should have been its slam-dunk category: visual effects. Nonetheless, there were many pioneering developments from today’s announcement, proving that even at the age of 90, the show remains capable of breaking ground in new and surprising ways. Herewith, a rundown of today’s Oscar nomination firsts.

Rachel Morrison: First Female Best Cinematography Nominee

For her superb work shooting Dee Rees’s Mudbound, Rachel Morrison became the first female director of photography ever to receive a Best Cinematography nomination.

Greta Gerwig: First Woman to Be Nominated for Directing Debut

Lady Bird helmer Greta Gerwig is only the fifth woman to ever receive a Best Director nomination, following Lina Wertmüller (Seven Beauties), Jane Campion (The Piano), Sofia Coppola (Lost in Translation), and Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker). However, Gerwig is the first ever to be included in that category for her behind-the-camera debut.

Greta Gerwig (right) directs Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird. (Photo: A24)

Christopher Nolan: First Best Director Nomination

This side of Steven Spielberg, there’s no more illustrious blockbuster filmmaker working today than Christopher Nolan — and yet, despite the accolades for Memento, his Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, and Interstellar, he has only just earned his first Best Directing nod today, for Dunkirk.

Best Directors Are All Best Writers

For the first time in the Academy’s history, all five Best Director nominees — Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk), Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water), Jordan Peele (Get Out), and Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread) — also wrote (or co-wrote) their own screenplays, making this the Year of the Writer-Director.

Meryl Streep: First Best Actress Nomination in a Best Picture Nominee in 32 Years

Meryl Streep upped her record-extending Academy Award nomination tally to 21 with today’s nod for The Post — which was the first time she has competed for Oscar gold for a performance in a Best Picture-contending film since 1985’s Out of Africa.

Meryl Streep in The Post. (Niko Tavernise/20th Century Fox vía AP)

