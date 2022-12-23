Orlando Brown, 'That's So Raven' star, arrested for domestic violence

Orlando Brown was arrested Thursday for domestic violence. (Photo: Allen County Sheriff's Office)

Orlando Brown, the That's So Raven actor, has been arrested.

The former child star was taken into custody by police in Lima, Ohio, on Thursday at 10:29 a.m., according to Allen County Sheriff's Office records. He faces a misdemeanor charge of "domestic violence - cause belief of imminent physical harm by threat of force."

The 35-year-old, who was being held in custody ahead of a court appearance, smiled in his mug shot. His tattoo of That's So Raven star Raven-Symoné partially exposed above the neckline of his black shirt. He played Eddie Thomas on the Disney Channel show from 2003 to 2007.

A Lima Police Department spokesperson confirms to Yahoo that officers responded to a "fight in progress" call involving Orlando's brother.

According to TMZ, Orlando was staying at his brother Matthew's home because he's currently homeless. The sibling allegedly told police that Orlando became "crazy," accusing him of raping his wife, and came at him with a broken off knife blade and hammer. He wasn't able to strike his sibling and eventually put down the weapons. 911 responded to a call at the home.

The former child star has had a number of troubles through the years, including arrests, addiction, homelessness and mental health struggles. In 2014, a woman told police that he had threatened to kill her and her daughter. In 2016, he was arrested amid an argument with a girlfriend and was charged with domestic battery and meth possession. In 2018, he was arrested in Las Vegas on an outstanding warrant, a few months later he was arrested for felony drug possession and was arrested again after breaking into his friend's restaurant.

Orlando appeared on the Dr. Phil show at the end of 2018 and talked about struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, including using crystal meth. He seemed confused during the interview, claiming at one point he was the son of Michael Jackson. He also claimed to be Will Smith's child; Dr. Phil suggested he had "neurological disruptions," which clouded his thinking.

In 2020, he shared his struggles with drug addiction while testifying at a Christian church service. He was part of a 6-month program through the church for people who struggle with drugs and alcohol, depression, homelessness, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, and other life-controlling issues. He told the Christian Post, "I can tell you that I'm OK. I'm alive. I was in an unsafe position and it has been shaky but at the end of the day all I can tell you is I'm OK and I’m graduating and I will be getting married.” He married wife Danielle at the end of that year.

Orlando's large Raven-Symoné tattoo first made headlines after it was seen in his 2018 mug shot. Symoné didn't seem thrilled about it at the time.