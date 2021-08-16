Orlando Bloom, 44, shares cheeky nude photo after 'amazing' swim in lake

Leave it to Orlando Bloom to show all of us the right way to swim in a lake.

Over the weekend, the Pirates of the Caribbean star took a break from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood by relaxing near a public lake with a great view, during which he decided to get a little closer to mother nature.

And clearly the man has kept up with his gym routine: Bloom’s physique was on full display as he was inspired to skinny dip and show off his backstroke before popping up from the water and exclaiming, “It feels amazing!”

Bloom later shared a cheeky photo of his backside covered with a peach emoji. Of course, he’s holding an article of clothing in front of him just in case onlookers across the lake wanted to sneak a peek.

The funniest part? He tagged his wife Katy Perry as the peach.

Unsurprisingly, his post welcomed a series of banters from celebrities and fans alike.

“What a guy,” wrote YouTuber Arron Crascall.

Roma Downey followed up with, “peachy.”

“Well aren’t you just a peach!” a fan wrote. “Nothing beats a nude swim.”

“Oh no, not again!” another quipped, referencing photos that were leaked in 2016 showing him paddle-boarding naked in Italy with Perry, his (clothed) then-fiancee.

Those photos quickly went viral and Twitter had a field day. Thankfully, the actor can look back and laugh about it now.

Bloom later opened up about the experience in a 2017 interview with Elle.

“Yes, it was extremely surprising,” he admits of the hysteria around his private parts. “I wouldn’t have put myself in that position if I’d thought it would happen.”

“I’ve been photographed a million times in a million ways. I have a good radar,” he insists. “We’d been completely alone for five days. Nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything. So I had a moment of feeling free… What can I tell you? Note to self: You’re never free. Ha!”