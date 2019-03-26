Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Are 'Slowly Planning Their Wedding' After Moving in Together: Source

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are moving forward with their relationship one step at a time.

A source close to the actor tells PEOPLE that the newly engaged couple — who recently moved in together — are “slowly planning their wedding,” but “they don’t have a date yet.”

“Their past weddings were, of course, very different,” adds the Bloom source. “They are trying to find a middle ground now.”

Bloom, 42, was previously married to model Miranda Kerr, 35, whom he wed in an intimate ceremony in July 2010 just one month after their engagement was confirmed. Perry, 34, similarly exchanged vows with ex-husband Russell Brand, 43, in a private but extravagant ceremony in India in 2010 less than 10 months after getting engaged.

“Orlando always shied away from anything flashy,” the source says. “He doesn’t want a huge, celebrity wedding. But they also have many friends that are important to them. They are still figuring out the details. Katy will work with a planner.”

According to the source, one thing that’s certain about the wedding so far is that Bloom and Kerr’s 8-year-old son, Flynn, “will definitely be an important part” of it.

Bloom and Perry, who got engaged on Valentine’s Day, are currently living together in the pop star’s home, as it’s much more private. Since moving in with Perry, the Lord of the Rings alum is selling his own pad.

“Since they are engaged, it was just a natural step for them to live together,” the Bloom source previously told PEOPLE, adding that Kerr “doesn’t have an issue” with the living arrangement.

“Miranda knows Katy and the two get along,” the source said. “Miranda doesn’t have an issue with Flynn being at Katy’s house when Orlando has custody. Everyone is getting along great.”

The home is listed with the Oppenheim Group, which represented Bloom when he purchased the house. His listing agent Jason Oppenheim is the subject of a new Netflix show called Selling Sunset, which premiered on March 22.

“He did move in [to the house], but it was difficult because he was doing a remodel most of the time, so he wasn’t able to spend much time there,” Oppenheim told PEOPLE of Bloom. “He spent quite a bit of money and quite a bit of time. The pool took almost a year and a half. The interior stuff was a little quicker.”

Without having had much time to enjoy the renovation, the actor is now selling again, Oppenheim said: “As his personal circumstances recently changed with the engagement, he called me and asked me to sell it for him. It’s not really suitable for them right now as he’s no longer a bachelor.”

Bloom is selling his Beverly Hills bachelor pad for $8.999 million — almost $2 million more than what he paid when he bought the property less than two years ago, according to Variety.

