Orlando Bloom Flaunts Chiseled Shirtless Bod in New Workout Videos, Credits Dwayne Johnson for Inspiration

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star is not shy about showing some skin!

Katy Perry’s number two has got a pretty enviable bod.

Orlando Bloom showed off his ripped figure in a series of workout and diet videos he shared to Instagram on Thursday, showing off his heavy-lifting skills, jogging on the beach (to his adorable dog!) as well as a nice cut of lamb ready to go into the oven. You might argue the 40-year-old actor didn't need to be shirtless for that last one, but hey, he understands that we need it, and that's what's important.

In the first video, Bloom names a pretty fitting choice for his lifting goals, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, writing, "inspired by @therock who takes his entire gym with him everywhere he films."

You go, Orlando!

Of course, Bloom has never been shy about showing off a whole lot more of his body than just the torso, as evidenced by his super-NSFW paddleboarding pics with his ex, Perry!

Watch the video below to see what the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer had to say about her former guy's very naked moment.

