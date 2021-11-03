Original 'Saved by the Bell' stars to remember late co-star Dustin Diamond and 'Screech' in upcoming season

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Raechal Shewfelt
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dustin Diamond died in February 2021. (Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)
Dustin Diamond died in February 2021. (Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

When the new season of Saved by the Bell arrives this month, fans will finally see Bayside High School graduates mourn their late classmate, Samuel "Screech" Powers.

The actor who played the character on the original show — plus the series that came before (Good Morning, Miss Bliss) and after (Saved by the Bell: The College Years, Saved by the Bell: The New Class and two TV movies about the gang) — died Feb. 21. Diamond, 44, had been diagnosed with lung cancer just three weeks before.

Showrunner Tracey Wigfield told Variety on Monday that the team has written a scene featuring the '90s show's core characters — Mark-Paul Gosselaar's Zack Morris, Tiffani Thiessen's Kelly Kapowski, Lark Voorhies's Lisa Turtle, Elizabeth Berkley's Jessie Spano and Mario Lopez's A.C. Slater — talking about the loss of their friend. They'll do it at the Max, of course.

"I didn't know him and I hadn't met him," Wigfield told the media outlet. "Just thinking about it as a fan, I knew we wanted to do more than just putting a picture of him up at the end."

Diamond did not appear in the first season of the revival, although the other actors all did. Still, producer Franco Bario said he had told Diamond before the first season of the reboot aired that Screech might be included in the second batch of episodes.

When Diamond died, Wigfield said they knew they had to do something in an already heavy season that makes reference to the pandemic.

"It would have been wrong to not acknowledge that in a real way and to not have our OG characters mourning this character that we'll never get to see again," Wigfield said. "That, I wanted to put on the screen, but I just wanted to make sure we were being as sensitive as possible. There was a real guy who had people who loved him. You don't want to make any jokes or talk about it in any way that might hurt anyone's feelings."

Bario noted that they were also very selective when choosing the clips that they'll use to pay tribute to Screech.

"A lot of what Screech was is known for was being the butt of a joke or being an outrageous character," he said. "And what we were hoping for was using the clips to show how important he was to the show, but also to the other characters in the show."

Lopez teased in May that the show was planning "something special" for Diamond, with whom he had remained close over the years, even as Gosselaar and others did not.

The second season of Saved by the Bell premieres Wednesday, Nov. 24 on Peacock.

  • Season 2 of Saved by the Bell Reboot Will Pay Tribute to Dustin Diamond and His Character Screech

    "I knew we wanted to do more than just putting a picture of him up at the end," showrunner Tracey Wigfield said of Dustin Diamond, who died in February

  • Inside ‘Saved by the Bell’s’ Emotional Tribute to Dustin Diamond

    When Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” reimagining drops its second season on Nov. 24, it will pay tribute to original cast member Dustin Diamond right from the premiere episode. Diamond played Samuel “Screech” Powers beginning in “Good Morning, Miss Bliss,” the prequel to “Saved by the Bell” in 1988. He continued the character through the […]

  • Saved by the Bell EPs Confirm Screech's Fate Ahead of Season 2

    Saved by the Bell will acknowledge the death of original series star Dustin Diamond, as the Bayside class of ’93 gathers to mourn the loss of Samuel “Screech” Powers. In a new interview with Variety, executive producers Tracey Wigfield and Franco Bario confirm that the Peacock revival will pay tribute to both Diamond and his […]

  • Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek talk about leading Marvel's groundbreaking 'Eternals': 'Diversity makes you stronger'

    "Eternals" director Chloé Zhao and stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and more talk Marvel's 26th release.

  • LGBTQ celebrities who got engaged or married this year

    Kristen Stewart announced her engagement to Dylan Meyer, her partner of two years, in an interview with Howard Stern.

  • Alec Baldwin shares 'Rust' crew member's post calling claims of unsafe working conditions 'bulls***'

    "Rust" producer Alec Baldwin seems to defend on set conditions amid a slew of unflattering reports.

  • Cops, anti-vax protesters clash after mandates take effect in NYC

    A confrontation took place on Staten Island between police and anti-vaccine protesters after mandate enforcement began for city workers on Monday.

  • NYC: 91% of city staff vax'd as mandate begins

    New York on Monday began enforcing a city-wide mandate that every municipal employee be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, despite vocal opposition from police and firefighters’ unions in recent weeks."We have real results from this mandate, and as of today, 91 percent of our city workforce is vaccinate."Mayor Bill de Blasio said an overwhelming number of the nearly 400,000 city workers complied with the rule."City workers are doing the right thing. I want to thank everyone who got vaccinated." But he’s faced small but sustained resistance from unions representing the city’s 50,000 uniformed service workers, including cops and firefighters. The mayor made clear that those who refused would face consequences."Come to work, protect people, as you took an oath to do."Union officials, who said last week at least one-third of firefighters and police officers were unvaccinated, predicted worker shortages as a result of the mandate.Andrew Ansbro, the president of the firefighters’ union, early on Monday predicted that dozens of fire companies would be forced to shut down, and urged the city to give his members more time to comply."Members of the New York City firefighters, fire department are being put on leave without pay. We're not clear what the numbers are, we're not entirely clear how many fire companies will be closed today. We're expecting dozens, we're hoping fire coverage is not impinged upon. But it's very hard to say at this time."The mayor on Monday said no fire stations had been closed, and that response times were normal. But nearly 2,300 city firefighters reportedly called out sick on Monday, which the city's fire chief was more than twice the usual number. He warned employees who lied about being sick could be disciplined."If you're not sick, I want to see you back at work."Mayor de Blasio said approximately 12,000 civic employees have applied for medical or religious exemptions.Vaccine mandates from both the U.S. federal government and local officials have faced pushback from public-sector unions.Legal challenges in New York and elsewhere have so far been unsuccessful, with state and federal courts reluctant to overturn vaccine mandates.The White House last month said the mandates are a proven success, reporting that nationwide vaccination rates climbed twenty percentage points after numerous mandates went into effect, while COVID case numbers and deaths are down.

  • How Much Do Your Favorite Athletes Earn Per Hour?

    You already know that your favorite athlete makes a little more than you do. All you have to do is see the latest news story on the most recent nine-figure contract signed by a star athlete. But just...

  • Nurse films herself being escorted from work for refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine

    Nurse says she is not willing to get the vaccine because of her “sincerely held religious beliefs” and is willing to lose “everything, for my freedom”

  • ‘No Time to Die’: The Story Behind the James Bond Film’s Opening Credits

    James Bond movies’ title sequences are some of the most iconic in film. Bold visuals hint at the film’s plot while a lush Bond theme song plays over elements like a gun, playing cards, a martini glass and even a bullet. The creative direction for the “No Time to Die” title sequence included an homage […]

  • First look at video of moment woman walked into crowded restaurant and started shooting

    Video releases of the moment a woman walked into a crowded Wauwatosa restaurant and started shooting.

  • Military weighs penalties for refusing vaccine

    As deadlines loom for military and defense civilians to get mandated COVID-19 vaccines, senior leaders must now wrestle with the fate of those who flatly refuse the shots or are seeking exemptions. (Nov. 1)

  • Nina Dobrev Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

    Nina Dobrev takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet's most searched questions about herself. Did Nina Dobrev ever date anyone from The Vampire Diaries? Did Nina audition for Twilight? How did Nina and Julianne Hough meet? How does she know Vin Diesel? Nina answers all these questions and much more!LOVE HARD is available on Netflix November 5, 2021,&nbsp;http://www.netflix.com/lovehard

  • Virginia voters cannot be turned away from polls for not wearing a mask, elections official says

    Virginia voters cannot be turned away from polls for not wearing a mask, elections official says

  • Protesters Gather on Bridge Near COP26 Summit Venue in Glasgow

    Protesters gathered on a bridge near the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26 climate change summit, in Glasgow on the evening of November 2.Footage by Aswad Choudhry shows a group of protesters on the Squinty Bridge, with Extinction Rebellion flags and a large banner reading “how many cops to arrest climate chaos?” Police officers can also be seen near and on the bridge.World leaders and climate activists will be in Glasgow for COP26 until November 12. Credit: Aswad Choudhry via Storyful

  • Hope after wildfire: Tiny sequoias could grow into giants

    Ashtyn Perry was barely as tall as the shovel she stomped into barren ground where a wildfire last year ravaged the California mountain community of Sequoia Crest and destroyed dozens of its signature behemoth trees. The 13-year-old with a broad smile and a braid running to her waist had a higher purpose that — if successful — she'll never live to see: to plant a baby sequoia that could grow into a giant and live for millennia. The bright green seedling that barely reached Perry's knees is part of an unusual project to plant offspring from some of the largest and oldest trees on the planet to see if genes that allowed the parent to survive so long will protect new growth from the perils of climate change.

  • 'Molly of Denali' tackles 'discrimination and stereotypes' Alaska Natives face: 'We're breaking it down so young kids can understand'

    "It's so incredible to see a show that's sharing our history as well as showing it in relation to today's time," the show's creative producer Yatibaey Evans explains.

  • This LEGO ‘Home Alone’ Set Is Perfect for ’90s Kids — Where to Buy One Before They Sell Out

    This massive LEGO structure recreates a holiday classic with nearly 4,000 pieces.

  • Amazon just dropped these Bose noise-canceling headphones to an all-time low price — save $100

    'Best wireless headphones I have ever owned,' says one of thousands of reviewers.