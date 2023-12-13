Organizers: Christmas in Ida a success

IDA — Tens of thousands of visitors attended Dec. 1-2's 41st Christmas in Ida Festival and Parade of Lights, said Dale Zorn, executive director.

Rain on Friday canceled some outdoor events. Featured in Saturday's Parade of Lights was 139 units. Grace Leer performed at the Young Country Concert, replacing Halle Kearns, who was ill.

"Kelly Gotha, stage entertainment director was advised Friday morning of the cancellation and began a quick search for a replacement," Zorn said. "The festival flew Leer in from Nashville Saturday morning for the afternoon show. Leer expressed hope she would return to Christmas in Ida. Leer is featured in a new Hallmark movie that just premiered 'Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas' produced by Blake Shelton. In the movie Leer acts, wrote and performed 'Star on Top of the Tree.'"

Families gathered to watch a variety of floats and lighted units in the Parade of Lights at this year's 41st Christmas in Ida Festival, held Dec. 1-2.

Zorn said a standing-room-only crowd attended the Detroit Opera Youth Chorus. This year's new Jingle Bell Rockout Concert also was well-attended and will be considered for future festivals.

Grantham Nelson and Madison Steinman were crowned the 2023 Christmas in Ida Prince and Princess representing the Ida High School Student Council.

Of the parade entries, 112 were judged. Festival chairperson Sue Pickens announced the Parade of Lights winners Thursday evening. The grand prize went to Anita Dance Center. Masserant Farm won Santa’s Pick Award. The Agriculture Heritage Award was won by Glazer Family Farms.

The winners of the divisional categories were: agriculture Division, Dennis McCloskey; non-profit division, Coffman, Laemmel and Lingar Families; commercial division, Tri Star Stables; festival partner division, DTE Energy; fire department division, Ida Township Volunteer Fire Department; religious division, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church; school division, Bedford Express Robotics Team 1023; and 4-H club division, Monroe County 4-H

Honorable mention awards went to: Just Right Grain Systems, Waterboy Systems, Kylie & Co. Baton Twirling, Monroe County Road Commission, Monroe County 4-H Critters, Christ the King Lutheran Church, Dundee FFA, ABATE - Michigan, Ida Lightning Football and Meijer.

Winners of the 16th Holiday Hounds on Parade were: most adorable and royal hound, Tyson, a goldendoodle owned by Kris Henry of Erie; most mammoth, Annie, a great dane owned by Catherine Acerboni of Dundee; tiniest, Brutus, a mixed chihuahua/papillon owned by Brooke and Jen Brown of Toledo; most vocal, Henry, a cavapoo owned by Ann and Andy Clark of Erie; waggiest tail, Scarlet, a mixed chihuahua/papillon owned by Brooke and Jen Brown of Toledo; and best dog pulling a cart, Shay, a German shepherd owned by Jim and Brenda Schulty of Temperance.

More than 3,000 visitors attended the indoor craft and vendor shows.

Prizes were awarded in the annual Art on the Avenue show. Twelve entered this year. Winners were: grand prize, Hannah Behm; first prize, LeAnn Harbaun; and second prize, Sharon Holeman. The canvas paintings are available for purchase by contacting the artist or submitting an email through the Christmas in Ida website.

The Residential Light Up the Town Home Decorating Contest was won by Mr. and Mrs. Chad Payne. The home has over 10,000 lights in bright and beautiful blue hues.

"The couple has a small Christmas Whoo-ville Christmas scene that they designed and built. If you look really close you’ll find the Grinch himself lurking around the porch. This must-see holiday scene is located in the village of Ida on Mill Street," Zorn said.

This Best Decorated Business in Ida was won by the Rusty Cup.

"The owners of the coffee shop are Heath and Jamie Hunter who picked the theme of a 'Hallmark Christmas Card.'" Zorn said. "The business is draped in lit green swags and small Christmas trees and inviting adorned park benches for visitors."

The Parade of Lights, produced by Monroe Public Access Cable Television, can be seen in its entirety throughout the holiday season on: D & P Communications (Channel 21, every day at noon and 5 p.m.); MPACT Charter Communications (Channel 187, 2 p.m. Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Saturday); Buckeye Bedford and Toledo Channel 69; Comcast Dundee (Channel 18); and Comcast Channel 21. It's also available at youtu.be/C35HirXs_TU.

The Christmas in Ida Festival is an all-volunteer community organization of 1,200 volunteers. To learn more about the organization or to join, call 734-269-6175.

The 42nd Christmas in Ida Festival and Parade of Lights will be Dec. 6-7. Planning will begin in January.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Organizers: Christmas in Ida a success