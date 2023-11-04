Organizers announce 3-month freeze for Oakland's First Fridays
One of the most popular street festivals in the Bay Area will be going on hiatus early next year. Betty Yu reports. (11-3-23)
One of the most popular street festivals in the Bay Area will be going on hiatus early next year. Betty Yu reports. (11-3-23)
Elon Musk's AI startup, xAI, is creating its own version of ChatGPT. Called Grok -- a name xAI trademarked recently -- the model answers questions conversationally, possibly drawing on a knowledge base similar to that used to train ChatGPT and other comparable text-generating models (e.g. Grok leverages "real-time access" to info on X, Musk said.
Get all your outerwear shopping out of the way while you can save big!
Stalions has been accused of purchasing tickets to games of future Michigan opponents in his name for games and transferring them to various friends and acquaintances.
Of course, Creed's "Higher" played when players took the stage.
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
Arrival set out eight years ago to make electric vehicle production "radically more efficient." Arrival trumpeted how its automated microfactories would simultaneously churn out electric vans for UPS, cars for Uber drivers and buses for the U.K., Italy and California. The company reported Friday in a regulatory filing that it missed another deadline to file its 2022 annual report, putting it out of compliance with the Nasdaq Exchange.
The budget-friendly gizmo also monitors calories burned, steps walked, heart rate and even how well you slept.
'Tis the season for 40 new Hallmark holiday movies!
Black Friday may be weeks away but these brands are already rolling out the best tech sales of the year. Save hundreds of dollars on these major tech brands.
Add a pair to your shoe collection. The post The 5 boot trends everyone will be wearing this fall and winter appeared first on In The Know.