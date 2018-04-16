Ordeal By Innocence writer hits back over book changes

From Digital Spy

Ordeal By Innocence writer Sarah Phelps has hit back wonderfully at critics over the changes from Agatha Christie's novel.

Before the critically acclaimed show arrived on BBC One, Phelps had explained that had changed the ending to make something that "you think is familiar but it isn't", but that didn't stop some viewers constantly moaning about the changes.

We're about to head into spoiler territory, so be warned.

A large part of their criticism came from the fact that it turned out that Rachel Argyle was murdered by her husband Leo and NOT housekeeper Kirsten, under the influence of Jack, as it was in the novel.

It all led to a superbly chilling final scene as Kirsten visited Leo who had been locked alive in the house's nuclear bunker, after Kirsten and Rachel's children faked Leo's suicide.





People still weren't happy about it, accusing Phelps of not reading the original novel, and she hit back at them on Twitter.

"Yeah, you're totes right, I don't bother reading the novels, the estate just let me do what I want without any knowledge of the primary texts. Get a grip," she replied to one critic.





Phelps replied to another: "Quick reminder that AC changed the endings of her books. she wrote a theatre version of And Then There Were None & following a request for a 'happy ending' allowed Philip & Vera to escape, hand in hand into the sunset."

Ordeal By Innocence is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

