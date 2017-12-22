Oprah Winfrey Warns Of Social Media Scam: “Don’t Believe It”

Oprah Winfrey has alerted fans to a financial scam hitting social media that uses her name and photo.

In a video posted on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts, Winfrey says the imposters are asking for money for signing up for an OWN account on Instagram.

“It’s a fraud, it’s a fraud, it’s a fraud!,” Winfrey says. “Don’t believe it. Don’t give up any of your bank accounts or personal information to anybody posing as me, or anyone else, for that matter. And, have a merry Christmas.”





OWN also issued a statement warning of the fraud scam. “Please be aware that social media accounts promising money using OWN and/or Oprah Winfrey’s name are false,” the statement reads. “We have notified the social media platforms who are working diligently to deactivate these accounts.”

Please be aware that social media accounts promising money using OWN and/or Oprah Winfrey's name are false. We have notified the social media platforms who are working diligently to deactivate these accounts. — OprahWinfrey Network (@OWNTV) December 21, 2017





