    Oprah Winfrey Warns Of Social Media Scam: “Don’t Believe It”

    Denise Petski

    Oprah Winfrey has alerted fans to a financial scam hitting social media that uses her name and photo.

    In a video posted on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts, Winfrey says the imposters are asking for money for signing up for an OWN account on Instagram.

    “It’s a fraud, it’s a fraud, it’s a fraud!,” Winfrey says. “Don’t believe it. Don’t give up any of your bank accounts or personal information to anybody posing as me, or anyone else, for that matter. And, have a merry Christmas.”


    OWN also issued a statement warning of the fraud scam. “Please be aware that social media accounts promising money using OWN and/or Oprah Winfrey’s name are false,” the statement reads. “We have notified the social media platforms who are working diligently to deactivate these accounts.”


