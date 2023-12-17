Oprah Winfrey surprises Detroit girl after noticing her on Instagram

A Detroit youth and her family made a social media splash this month when the iconic Oprah Winfrey gave them a shout-out.

Robin (Rosie) McKee, age 8, spends her spare time doing humorous reenactments of Black movie scenes on her Instagram page, @go_rosie_grow. An upload of Rosie reenacting the famous dinner scene from 1985’s “The Color Purple” caught Winfrey’s attention, and she reached out to Rosie, mother Kenya White and sister A’Blesyn Davis.

“You nailed it,” Winfrey exclaimed to Rosie during a Zoom call.

To celebrate the girls' talents — A’Blesyn films and edits the videos — Winfrey invited them as her guests to the Dec. 6 premiere of the new “Color Purple” film musical in Los Angeles. She asked them to walk the purple carpet with her and sent them shopping to deck themselves out in purple for the occasion.

“It’s real,” White shouted during the call, almost in disbelief.

“It’s real,” Winfrey replied. “It’s happening.”

“We started doing this as a family,” White says. “We were just doing it for fun during the pandemic. We had no idea it would blow up to be such a brand, I guess you could call it. We were teaching about Black history, and that’s what we get most of our attention from. We moved on to something different, and that’s when we started making portrayals of movies.

“We got an Instagram inbox from @oprahdaily that said, 'Hey, we want to interview some super fans of "The Color Purple," and we think you and your daughters would be great.' My one daughter was supposed to be there, but she was in a college class, so it was just me and Rosie.”

From left: Detroit's Kenya White and her daughters, A'Blesyn Davis and Robin (Rosie) McKee with Oprah Winfrey at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Color Purple" on Dec. 6.

White said when they joined the Zoom meeting, a young woman pretended to interview them briefly before Winfrey joined the call unannounced.

“I was crying, Oprah was crying,” White recalls. “I had to keep it a secret — and I was glad to keep it a secret because I didn’t really think it was real. You know, with artificial intelligence stuff and everything. I’m still questioning it! It’s like a fairy tale, a dream come true. I’m still speechless. And then, Oprah sent us a check to get some clothes. And then, the love we’re getting from the city of Detroit, the inboxes and the notifications and well wishes and the sharing of the video. I’m just so thrilled.”

Detroit designer Alexandra B. provided Rosie and A’Blesyn’s looks for the purple carpet, where Rosie got to meet her hero, singer-actress Halle Bailey.

“Halle came onto the purple carpet, and Rosie had tears in her eyes,” White says. “And she came right over to Rosie and gave her the biggest hug. I mean, there were no celebrities there. Everyone was just an equal. Steven Spielberg walked by as if he wasn’t Steven Spielberg. Like, I could reach out and touch his shoulder if I wanted to. That part, for me, was so surreal. That was incredible.

“The weather was perfect. The atmosphere was amazing. We were rubbing shoulders with the elite of Hollywood. It was, like, 'What the heck is happening?'”

Robin "Rosie" McKee at the world premiere of "The Color Purple" at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on Dec. 6.

As for what comes next for Rosie, White is keeping mum for the moment.

“She has some things happening,” she says brightly, “but we don’t like to put it out until it officially happens.”

Rosie’s reenactment of the "Color Purple" dinner scene currently has more than 306,000 likes on Instagram.

“We were just doing this for fun,” White says. “Household fun that started during the pandemic. We weren’t doing this to have Rosie become famous or anything like that. We were just doing (videos) because they made us feel good, and we were making people smile. All the blessings that are happening is so surreal.

“You never know who’s watching.”

