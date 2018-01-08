Oprah Winfrey sparks calls to run for US presidency with Golden Globes speech

She had the A-list audience on their feet.

Oprah Winfrey sparked calls to run for US president after delivering a rousing speech at the Golden Globes.

As she became the first black woman to win the Cecil B DeMille Award, she told the audience: “For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men, but their time is up.”

And the 63-year-old said: “I want tonight to express gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault because they, like my mother, had children to feed and bills to pay and dreams to pursue.”

Her speech drew a huge response from the audience in the room and those watching at home.

Actress Reese Witherspoon, who presented the talk show host, actress and media mogul with her award, wrote on Twitter: “I will now officially divide time like this: ‘Everything that happened before Oprah speech: Everything that will happen after.'”

Comedian Sarah Silverman was one of many tipping the US celebrity to run for president, writing: “Oprah/Michelle 2020.”

Actor Josh Gad wrote: “Can we all agree that Oprah deserves a planet named after her.”

Meryl Streep was quoted as telling the Washington Post that she wanted Winfrey to run for president.

“She launched a rocket tonight. I want her to run for president,” Streep reportedly said after the show ended. “I don’t think she had any intention (of declaring). But now she doesn’t have a choice.”

Actress Evan Rachel Wood wrote: “And now I’m crying. Thank you Oprah for nailing it once again.”

Singer and actor Leslie Odom Jr commented: “She’s running. A new day is on the way.”

Quincy Jones said it was “an honour” to support Winfrey after she thanked him in her speech.

Winfrey paid tribute to actor, musician and producer Jones, 84, who was responsible for her landing her role in the film The Colour Purple.

She was cast as Sofia Johnson in the Steven Spielberg-directed film, which saw her nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar in 1986.

Jones tweeted: “It’s been an absolute honour to support and stand by you since the beginning my dear @Oprah… From The Color Purple to now. Congratulations and all my love to you… Well deserved'”.

Singer Mariah Carey hailed Winfrey as an “incredible role model”.

She tweeted: “Congratulations Oprah. You are an incredible role model. Thank you for your inspiring and moving words and for everything you have done for me personally. You have changed my life”.