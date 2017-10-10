Oprah Winfrey just went to the bank for the first time since 1988

Sometimes stars really are just like us, while other times they are completely not relatable. Oprah Winfrey managed to be both at the same time during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show … but we loved it.

The media mogul participated in “Ellen’s Burning Questions” segment for DeGeneres’s YouTube channel, which was teased on Monday’s show. One question the talk show host asked Winfrey was, “What’s your ATM pin number?”

“I don’t have one,” Oprah responded. “When’s the last time you went to the bank, Ellen?”

“A long, long time ago,” DeGeneres replied. “When I deposited, like, $5,000 and I was so excited.”

“Yeah, I went to the bank recently because I hadn’t been to the bank since 1988,” Oprah began.

“What did you go to the bank for?” asked Ellen.

“To deposit a million dollars,” Oprah casually said. (Yes, you read that right.)

“Really, as like a check?” continued Ellen.

“Yeah, I just wanted to go there just to do it. … I stood in line, just to do it,” Winfrey said.

“How did it feel,” asked Ellen.

“It felt fantastic,” Oprah laughed. “It was fantastic!”

DeGeneres and Winfrey both started giggling uncontrollably before Winfrey added, “Actually, it was $2 million.”

We would have loved to see the look on the bank teller’s face when Winfrey strolled into her local branch to deposit that check.

A few other highlights from the segment: Oprah’s favorite word that begins with an “O” is “Oreo” (yes, as in the cookie); something that makes her feel good is rolling in the grass with her dogs; her go-to karaoke song is “Respect,” by Aretha Franklin; her favorite G-rated curse word is “Shazam”; and the advice she would give to her 21-year-old self is, “Relax, girl, you’re going to be all right.”

Alternatively, her advice could be: “Relax, girl, someday you will be depositing $2 million checks into your bank account.” That would do too!

