Oprah Winfrey’s Golden Globes speech in full

Oprah Winfrey honoured the women who have come forward to tell their stories in the wake of the sexual harassment scandal in Hollywood as she became the first black woman to win the Cecil B DeMille award at the Golden Globes.

Oprah Winfrey poses in the press room with the Cecil B DeMille Award (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“Hi. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you all. OK. OK. Thank you, Reese.

“In 1964, I was a little girl sitting on the linoleum floor of my mother’s house in Milwaukee watching Anne Bancroft present the Oscar for Best Actor at the 36th Academy Awards.

“She opened the envelope, and said five words that literally made history: “The winner is Sidney Poitier.” Up to the stage came the most elegant man I had ever seen. I remember his tie was white and, of course, his skin was black. And I’d never seen a black man being celebrated like that.

“And I have tried many, many, many times to explain what a moment like that means to a little girl, a kid watching from the cheap seats as my mom came through the door, bone tired from cleaning other people’s houses. But all I can do is quote and say that the explanation in Sidney’s performance in Lilies of the Field: ‘Amen, amen. Amen, amen.’

“In 1982, Sidney received the Cecil B DeMille Award right here at the Golden Globes, and it is not lost on me that at this moment, there are some little girls watching as I become the first black woman to be given this same award.

“It is an honour – it is an honour and it is a privilege to share the evening with all of them and also with the incredible men and women who inspire me, who challenge me, who sustain me, and made my journey to this stage possible.

Oprah Winfrey gave a rousing speech as she picked up her Golden Globe (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“Dennis Swanson, who took a chance on me for AM Chicago. Quincy Jones, who saw me on that show and said to Steven Spielberg, ‘Yes, she is Sofia in The Color Purple.’ Gayle, who has been the definition of what a friend is. And Stedman, who has been my rock. Just a few to name.

“I’d like to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association because we all know that the press is under siege these days, but we also know that it is the insatiable dedication to uncovering the absolute truth that keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and to injustice – to tyrants and victims and secrets and lies.