Oprah Winfrey: A new day is on the horizon where nobody has to say ‘Me Too’

Oprah Winfrey told young girls that “a new day is on the horizon” when nobody will be a victim of sexual violence as she collected an honorary prize at the Golden Globes.

The chat show host, actress and entrepreneur gave a rousing speech as she became the first black woman to be given the Cecil B DeMille award at the ceremony.

Receiving the gong from Reese Witherspoon to a standing ovation, she said: “When that new day finally dawns it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure they become the leaders to take us to the time where nobody has to say ‘me too’ again.”

She added: “I have been inspired by all the women who have felt strong enough and powerful enough to stand up and tell their stories.

“This year, we became the story. Women who endured years of abuse because, like my mother, they had bills to pay and children to feed.”

Winfrey praised icons Rosa Parks and Recy Taylor, who recently died, and their fight for justice after Ms Taylor was gang-raped by six white men.

Of Ms Taylor, Winfrey said: “She lived, as we all have lived, too many years in a culture broken brutally by powerful men.

“For too long women have not been heard or believed if they spoke their truth to the power of those men – but their time is up.”

Winfrey said she valued the press more than ever for helping women tell their stories and stand up to the powerful.

She also said she had to “express gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault because they, like my mother, had children to feed and bills to pay and dreams to pursue”.

They are women in all industries and of all races and religions, she added.

Speaking about making history as the first black woman to get the prize, she recalled the importance of seeing Sidney Poitier become the first ever black actor to win an Oscar in 1964.

He went on to be given the DeMille honour and Winfrey said: “It is not lost on me that at this moment there are some little girls watching as I become the first black woman to be given the same award.”