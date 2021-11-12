Oprah Winfrey on Adele’s new romance with Rich Paul: It's the 'first time she’s actually been in love and also loved herself'

Oprah Winfrey is sharing a glimpse of her big interview with Adele.

The interview legend says she listened to all the British songstress's albums on repeat and fretted over her outfit ahead of the sit-down, which took place in the rose garden at Winfrey's Montecito, Calif., estate and is part of Sunday's CBS concert special Adele One Night Only. She said they talked about Adele's new album, 30, and life — divorce, single-parenting and falling in love again.

Winfrey, who had never previously met Adele, told bestie Gayle King and the CBS Mornings team on Friday that she had a custom suit the color of "my favorite rose" made for the interview. She then "fretted" over her outfit after learning Adele would be wearing a neutral suit as well, even calling King to discuss her fashion dilemma.

Winfrey said when she does interviews with any "person of significance," she asks them before what they want out of it. She said Adele replied, "'I just want to be able to share my truth and talk about what I've been through and express that in the most natural way.' And that's exactly what happened in that interview."

Winfrey said what Adele shared about her divorce from Simon Konecki will help "save" and "liberate a lot of people — male, female — in marriages that no longer work. Because one of the things she shared was that she wasn't miserable-miserable. She had an idea her whole life, of what marriage and family was going to look like. The reality of that was not really making her happy."

Winfrey says Adele has "freed herself from the marriage, but they obviously still have a great relationship because they're raising their son together," referring to Angelo, 9.

She also said behind the divorce was Adele wanting to "present a happy person to her son, which I think is so liberating," the OWN founder said. "Because so many people stay for the children, making themselves miserable. Then the children grow up with a miserable mother. I think that's going to help a lot of people."

Winfrey said Adele considers her divorce was really "divorcing herself" and getting to the point of loving herself enough. She also spoke about her new boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul in the chat. He was there for the interview in the garden, which was also the site of King's daughter Kirby Bumpus's February wedding.

Singer Adele, left, and Rich Paul, center, attend an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Winfrey said Adele's new relationship is the "first time she has actually been in love and also loved herself."

A new teaser of the interview was also shown on the morning show. In it, Winfrey analyzes Adele's song "Hold On," which Adele said was about her friends supporting her at her lowest amid her split.

The singer said those two words were spoken to her by friends when she was "struggling" amid the "process of divorce. The process of being a single parent. The process of not seeing your child every single day wasn't really a plan I had when I became a mum."

She said going through all that — while trying to take care of herself, her home and her business — was a lot to manage.

"So many people know what I'm talking about," Adele said. "I just felt like not doing it anymore... My feet hurt walking through all of that concrete."

Winfrey said on CBS Mornings the song is "going to be the national anthem throughout the world for anybody struggling with anything. That song is so poignant and beautiful."

The Adele One Night Only special — which Adele previously said will include new songs, old songs and some filthy jokes — airs Sunday, Nov. 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. It will also stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.