Oprah would win presidency over Trump right now, claims poll

If Oprah Winfrey decided to run for president today, she would win the popular vote, according to a US poll.

Rassmussen Reports (via Deadline) polled US voters on Monday and Tuesday this week, following Winfrey’s barn-storming speech at the Golden Globes, and found that she would wallop current president Donald Trump.

48 percent of those polled would vote Oprah, with 38 percent sticking with Trump, and a further 14 percent undecided.

When split into parties, a massive 76 percent of democrats would vote her way, and 44 percent of those unaffiliated.

Unsurprisingly, perhaps, only 22 percent of republicans would vote for the talk show host and billionaire media mogul.

Trump has said that he would beat her, of course, telling reporters on Tuesday: “Yeah, I’ll beat Oprah. Oprah would be a lot of fun.”

But in general, the stats look seriously good for her.

55 percent of all those polled viewed her favourably, with 27 percent opting for ‘very favourably’.

The poll was taken online and by telephone with 1000 likely voters.

Though Oprah has not indicated that she has any intention of running (though she has called the notion ‘intriguing’), following her rousing speech in accepting the Cecil B. De Mille award at the Golden Globes, it’s become a hot topic.

Globes host Seth Myers even joked about it during his opening monologue.

“”In 2011, I told some jokes about our current president at the White House Correspondents Dinner, jokes about how he was unqualified to be president,” Meyers said.

“And some have said that night convinced him to run. And if that’s true, I would just like to say Oprah you will never be President.”

While appearing on the Jimmy Kimmel show, Meryl Streep was asked about how her evening went, and she replied: “What a wild night. Oprah launched her presidential campaign, I think.”

Not everyone’s on board, of course, with Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane calling the idea ‘troublingly dystopian‘.

