Oprah Was 'Surprised' Meghan Markle Went 'All the Way There' with Racism Claims in 'Powerful' Interview

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Karen Mizoguchi
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

       Meghan Markle (L); Oprah Winfrey     

Oprah Winfrey is speaking out following her interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

During their March 7 interview, which aired on CBS in the U.S., Meghan and Harry accused the royal family of racism, including "concerns" over their son Archie's skin color and not getting Meghan help when she felt suicidal. (Prince William previously refuted the racism claims during an outing after the interview aired, saying, "We are very much not a racist family.")

And this week, Oprah, 67, reflected on the interview with the couple during the launch of The Nancy O'Dell Channel on talkshoplive® where Oprah was promoting her book What Happened To You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing.

"I had no idea that it would have the reverberating impact that it has had and continues to have," Oprah said. "I did a lot of preparation for that. It was really important to me that what we put out there in the world was put out into the world at the time that everybody could see it and that things didn't leak and things weren't misconstrued before the actual interview happened. I remember when we finished doing the interview, and that interview was 3 hours and 20 minutes I think, I stood up and said to the crew, 'We all know what was said here and how important it is to have a trust to the people who just shared that so I'm hoping you all will not go out into the world and share what has happened here.' And nobody did. So as we were releasing clips to CBS, we were releasing them in such a way that whatever was being put out there could not be exploited. So a lot of time and effort and energy went into it on my part."

RELATED: Prince Harry and Prince William Take First Steps Toward Healing: 'It's a Good Start,' Says Friend

  Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey     

Oprah also spoke about how she did not meet with Meghan and Harry in person but the trio did exchange messages prior. "I didn't see Meghan and Harry before but I did text them and say intention is very part important to me, tell me what your intention is so that we can be aligned in our goal," she recalled. "Our shared intention was the truth. They wanted to be able to tell their story and tell it in such a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible." 

When asked if she was "surprised" by how "forthcoming" Meghan and Harry were in their responses, Oprah said, "I was surprised," adding, "What? You're going there? You're going all the way there."

Oprah continued, "The reason why it was such a powerful interview … What makes it powerful is when you have somebody else who is willing to be as open as vulnerable, as truthful as they were. The reason the interview was what it was because they answered the way they did."

RELATED: The Biggest Bombshells from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview

 

In her sit-down interview with Oprah, Meghan, who is pregnant with her second child, a baby girl, due this summer, said the palace decreed that her son Archie — who turns 2 on May 6 — would not have any title, a move she said was "different from protocol." 

"They didn't want him to be a prince . . . which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn't going to receive security," she told Oprah. What's more, she said, "we have in tandem the conversation of, 'He won't be given security. He's not going to be given a title.' And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more! 

       Prince Harry and Prince WIlliam     

During their joint sit-down, Harry also told Oprah that the conversation happened early in his romance with Meghan. "That was right at the beginning: What will the kids look like?' " he said.

Harry recently returned from the U.K., where he attended the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip. The occasion marked the first time Harry had seen his family in person since the Oprah interview as well as the first time he had been with his family in more than a year since he moved to California with Meghan and Archie.

Harry and William reunited at the funeral, though they walked separately in the procession last Saturday, with their cousin Peter Phillips walking between them as they followed Philip's coffin to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. 

After the service, the brothers were seen chatting naturally as they exited the venue. "I think it's a good start and it was lovely to see but this whole argument runs so deep, I don't think there is any quick fix," a family friend told PEOPLE in this week's cover story.

Recommended Stories

  • Meghan Markle and Archie Spoke with the Queen Before Prince Philip's Funeral, Says Source

    "[Meghan] knows the trip to England has been difficult for Harry. He didn't want to leave Meghan and Archie alone," the source tells PEOPLE

  • How Meghan Markle Tried To Calm Prince Harry’s Worries About Her During His UK Trip

    Harry “didn’t want to leave Meghan and Archie alone.”

  • The Royals Put Prince Harry Talks on Hold Due to Alleged “Leaks”

    Wait a minute...

  • Ireland Baldwin Suffers Gruesome Injury While Babysitting: 'Birth Control'

    The model, 25, posted a photo to Instagram on Friday, showing off a gruesome injury she suffered while watching two young kids

  • DMX's life will be honored at two livestreamed memorials. Here's how to watch both

    The life of DMX, who died April 9, will be celebrated in two memorials over the weekend. Both events will be available to watch online.

  • Michael Chabon ‘Ashamed’ He Didn’t Speak Up About Scott Rudin’s ‘Abusive Behavior’

    “The abuse they suffered and were expected to endure at Scott Rudin Productions, has broken my heart,” author says Pulitzer-winning author and screenwriter Michael Chabon has broken his silence on Scott Rudin, saying that he is “ashamed” for not speaking up about Rudin’s “abusive behavior” toward staffers after 20 years of working with the EGOT winner. Though Chabon said he did not witness many of the stories that have been described in the recent Hollywood Reporter exposé and elsewhere, writing that he never saw Rudin use “vulgar or demeaning epithets” or cause physical injury. But he said he often witnessed Rudin’s outbursts and anger and acted as though nothing had happened. He acknowledges that it does not exonerate him for not speaking out, and that he “knew enough.” “Reading the accounts of Scott Rudin’s present and former employees, of the abuse they suffered and were expected to endure at Scott Rudin Productions, has broken my heart,” Chabon wrote in a blog post Friday. “In the roughly twenty years that I regularly collaborated with Scott, I worked with and got to know many of his employees – a generation of them – from the VPs, to the researchers, to the assistants who worked the phones. I remember Kevin Graham-Caso – he was a sweetheart – and it was a gut-punch to learn, from his brother David’s recent video, about his suicide, following years of struggle with PTSD.” Also Read: Producers Guild Creates Anti-Bullying Task Force Following Scott Rudin Accusations TheWrap has reached out to a rep for Rudin for a request for comment. Chabon had worked with Rudin dating back to the 2000 film adaptation of one of his novels “Wonder Boys.” He also collaborated with him on “The Mysteries of Pittsburgh,” and Rudin once held the rights to “Yiddish Policemen” and Chabon’s biggest work, “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay,” for which Chabon won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. Rudin also optioned Chabon’s first screenplay as far back as 1994. Chabon’s statement comes after an April 7 THR article in which former assistants and staffers accused Rudin of physical and mental abuse, including smashing a computer monitor on an assistant’s hand and throwing objects. Since then, Rudin has announced that he would be stepping back from his Broadway productions and film and streaming projects, which include the revival of “The Music Man” and five different A24 films. Chabon says he at one point witnessed Rudin berate an employee and throw a pencil that struck the back of the staffer’s head, but that Rudin shortly after called Chabon into his office and behaved as though nothing had happened. Also Read: Is Scott Rudin Finished in Hollywood? “I saw him throw the pencil, I’m certain, only because he didn’t know I was out there in the waiting area,” he wrote. “In my presence, Scott’s behavior was relatively controlled, his criticisms and castigations were offered in a tone that could pass for ‘bantering.’ Sometimes when he didn’t like what he was hearing – a party couldn’t be reached, a restaurant had closed early – his face would flush with anger and I could see him working hard to keep a lid on himself.” Chabon said he also noticed the demeanor of Rudin’s LA offices change once the producer took up residence in New York toward the latter part of the ’90s. “‘You seem good,’ I remember saying to one of his LA development guys in that era, resuming work with him after an interruption of several months,” Chabon wrote. “‘That’s because I’m here,’ he replied brightly, ‘and Scott isn’t.'” Chabon added that even in the early days of working with Rudin, he took for granted his behavior and never used his influence to protect any of the young employees or ask Rudin to stop. He also addressed the video in which Rudin was accused of bullying a former assistant, Kevin Graham-Casio, who later took his own life. Also Read: Scott Rudin Accused of Bullying Former Assistant Who Later Took His Own Life (Video) “I didn’t do that. I didn’t do anything but carry on, as if. I’m not proud of that. Let me state it more honestly: I’m ashamed. I regret, and I want to apologize for, my part in enabling Scott Rudin’s abuse, simply by standing by, saying nothing, looking the other way. “lt’s not an excuse, or anything remotely like a justification, but I didn’t even break with Scott when, in 2010, he turned the fury, vitriol and vituperation against me, in a dispute over the terms of a deal, in a series of potent Rudin email bombs packed with nails, razor blades and personal insults.” Chabon then says he finally stopped working with Rudin five years later, but he still regrets not doing more. “It’s not enough to draw a line, however belatedly. You also have to point to it. You have to call people’s attention to it, and explain why it’s there, why you drew it. That’s another thing I did not have the courage or, to be completely honest, the inspiration or the vision, to do,” Chabon wrote. “I hope, but have no right to expect, that they’ll forgive me for my passivity and participation in the interlocking systems of dysfunction, bias and abuse that make, enable, reward and, worst of all, glorify the behavior for which, thanks to their courage, Scott Rudin is now being called to account.” Read the whole post here. Read original story Michael Chabon ‘Ashamed’ He Didn’t Speak Up About Scott Rudin’s ‘Abusive Behavior’ At TheWrap

  • Oatly Just Filed For Its IPO: Here's What Investors Need to Know

    Oatly, a Swedish consumer goods company with high-profile investors including Oprah Winfrey, former Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) CEO Howard Shultz, and entertainer Jay-Z, just filed its F-1 -- the pre-IPO prospectus that foreign companies are required to file before listing shares in the U.S. The document is intended to give potential shareholders a comprehensive view of the company's business and financial history. Here's what investors need to know about Oatly before its shares start trading. Founded more than 25 years ago by two food scientists, brothers Rickard and Bjorn Oste, Oatly, as its name implies, is an expert in oats.

  • Netflix Boss: Christopher Nolan Staying Away from Studio Over ‘Global Distribution’ Issue

    Nolan doesn't just want to play in theaters; he wants to play in theaters all over the world.

  • 2021 Oscar predictions in every category: Expect 'Nomadland,' actors of color to make history

    Check out expert Kevin Polowy's Oscar predictions in every category, from Best Picture to Best Documentary Short.

  • Covid financial crisis leaves charities having to ration services

    Charities will "inevitably" be forced to ration their services due to the financial crisis caused by the Covid pandemic, fundraising experts have warned. Breast Cancer Haven announced this week that it was suspending its services after the effects of the crisis reduced its income "significantly". It is believed to be the first charity to fold due to the fundraising shortfall from Covid – but it is already having knock-on effects after another charity, Future Dreams, said it was now left to pick up Breast Cancer Haven's services. The Charities Aid Foundation (CAF), which assists charities including by providing banking services, has warned that the shuttering of smaller charities will impact larger ones. Caroline Mallan, the CAF head of external affairs, said that when smaller charities reduce their services users will turn to bigger ones for help Breast Cancer Haven – but those have already had a "huge squeeze on their own finances". Asked whether those bigger charities would also start to limit their services, she said: "I think it's an inevitability that they too will have to start rationing their services. It will inevitably trickle down to the bigger charities as well." Ms Mallan said there has been a "huge funding crunch" in the sector, with estimates that around £10 billion in fundraising was lost over the last year. "The money that's lost is never coming back," she said. Future Dreams, also a breast cancer charity, provided £1million in funding to Breast Cancer Haven to help support a new service centre due to open in London in May. It is understood Breast Cancer Haven will no longer enter into the lease, Nicky Richmond, the chief executive of Future Dreams said, leaving the organisation in a "horrendous position" as it "cannot stand by and see that money and the proposed services disappear". It now faces the prospect of raising a further £500,000 to provide the services at the house. Research from the National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NVCO) showed 43 per cent of charities had already reduced their services since March last year, with almost half (47 per cent) saying their income had dropped. Dan Corry, the chief executive of charity think tank NPC, said: "For some, including household names, the threat is existential. If they fail, or if services are hollowed out to a mere shell, then the most vulnerable in our society are the ones who suffer." Mr Corry added that charity reserves "may not be enough" to see them through, adding: "Charities fulfilling contracts for local and national government have been better insulated, whereas charities who rely on public fundraising and charity shop trading have been far more exposed to significant losses." Between April 2020 and February, the Charity Commission saw a 25 per cent increase in concerns being raised by auditors over reports and accounts. The main issue reported was insolvency or financial difficulties. Helen Stephenson, the commission's CEO, said: "The pandemic has shown that charities make a vital contribution to public life and we know demand has increased for many charities during this time. Meanwhile, there have been reductions in income for many charities as fundraising opportunities have been curtailed and some charities have had to suspend activities due to lockdown." Cancer has been the crisis in Covid's shadow Covid may have dominated the headlines during the past year, but cancer never went away, writes Michelle Mitchell. It's been a crisis in the shadows. Cancer was already one of the biggest health and economic challenges facing the UK, and we lagged behind other countries in cancer survival – more like League Two than the Premier League. The past year has only made the task more challenging. As we come out of the pandemic, this is our next big challenge. To change division, we need leadership, determination and resources. Sadly, one in two people born since 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime, meaning that if you and I were in a room together, the odds are one of us would be diagnosed with cancer. Those are not good odds. The positive and reassuring messaging was that cancer survival has doubled in the last 40 years. But this progress is in jeopardy. Today we face the possibility of cancer survival going backwards for the first time in decades – something no government wants on their watch. At the start of the pandemic, cancer treatments were delayed, screening paused, appointments rescheduled. The Government told people to "stay home" to protect the NHS, and many did exactly that. Worries about safety and fears of burdening their local GP has meant cancer referrals dropped. Around 4.6 million fewer diagnostic tests took place between the beginning of lockdown and February this year in England. And about 46,000 fewer patients started treatment for cancer in the UK compared to the previous year, likely to represent people who haven't been diagnosed. The result? A backlog of tens of thousands of people increasingly worried waiting for a diagnosis, tests or treatment, and impatient for the Government to set out an urgent plan so that their families and friends can have a better chance of surviving.

  • RHOA 's Falynn Guobadia Splits from Husband Simon After 2 Years of Marriage: A 'Mutual Decision'

    "We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other's lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other's children," the Bravo star wrote

  • Can You Copyright Dance Moves? 'Single Ladies', 'Formation' and 'WAP' Choreographer JaQuel Knight Made History Doing Just That

    You can’t hear the rhythmic “oh-oh-OH-oh-oh-OHHH-oh-oh-oh…” in Beyoncé’s hit single, “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” without busting those now-iconic dance moves (heavily inspired by Bob Fosse), right? Well, you have one man to thank for that—JaQuel Knight.

  • Ryan Dorsey and Son Josey, 5, Enjoy the Great Outdoors in New Family Photos: 'Happy Earth Day'

    Ryan Dorsey's ex and Josey's mother, Naya Rivera, tragically died in July 2020 during a boating trip in Ventura County, California

  • John Travolta’s Story of Dancing With Princess Diana Hints She Was Already in Distress

    Once upon a time, John Travolta attended a 1985 gala held by then-president Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan at the White House. On this dazzling night full of glamour and high profile attendees, Travolta got the opportunity to dance with Princess Diana in front of a crowd. As anyone in his shoes would, […]

  • Grey's Anatomy : Meredith Grey & Derek Shepherd Have a Wedding Moment Before Saying Goodbye Again

    Meredith Grey shared her final moments with late husband Derek Shepherd before waking up after her long battle with COVID-19

  • Justin Theroux Reveals Jason Bateman Gave Him 'Sage' Advice When He Started Dating Jennifer Aniston

    Aniston and Theroux first started dating in 2011 and tied the knot in a backyard ceremony in August 2015

  • A nightmare on repeat - India is running out of oxygen again

    Facing a rising wave of coronavirus, and record case numbers, India finds itself battling for breath.

  • Viral Thread of New Adulthood Fears Proves Growing Up is Great

    Turns out breaking bones sucks, and growing up is great.