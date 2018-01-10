Oprah Beats Donald Trump If Election Held Today, Says Post-Golden Globes Poll

President Donald Trump on Tuesday predicted he’d clock Oprah Winfrey should she decided to run for the White House in 2020.

Not necessarily so, says a new Rasmussen Reports survey conducted the Monday and Tuesday after Oprah gave her barn-burning, White House water-testing Cecil B. DeMille Award-accepting speech at the Golden Globe Awards. Polling results show 48% of likely U.S. voters would cast their vote for Oprah, 38% would choose Trump, and a needle-moving 14% remained undecided.

Not surprisingly, Winfrey has the backing of 76% of Democrats, 22% of Republicans and 44% of voters not affiliated with either major political party. POTUS Trump logged 66% of Republican votes but also 12% of Democrats’ and 38% of those who say they are not affiliated with either party.

According to poll, 55% of all voters view Winfrey favorably, including 27% who view the media mogul very favorably and those stats are on par with 2011 polling results when she announced she was ending her syndicated talk show after 25 years. Another 34% view O unfavorably, of whom 18% think of her very unfavorably.

Two of three Republicans think Trump will get re-elected in 2020, but 45% of Dems think he is more likely to be impeached by then.

Not surprisingly, 52% of women prefer Winfrey; 43% of men favor Trump. She dominates with 80% of the liberal vote and leads among those younger than 40.

The national telephone and online survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted on January 8-9. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

