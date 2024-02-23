New Opportunities Are Here! See Your Horoscope for the Week of February 25 Through March 2

Week of February 25 through March 2

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

An opportunity can bring a new beginning that takes you by surprise. Stand by for news of a project that can boost your bank balance.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Venus in your area of friendships makes this a pleasant time for socializing. Be open to meeting someone new, a lover or a friend.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

At work, when you discuss business matters, make sure you talk to the decision-maker. But life decisions are yours to make in the end.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

You can have a passionate soul connection with someone, but if you want a ring, not a fling, don’t move too fast. Enjoy the journey.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Money matters look positive, especially with partnerships or investments. If you need more details about someone, ask more questions!

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Avoid getting too caught up in planning your romantic future, Leo. Love someone for who they are, not who you want them to be.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Don’t let an opportunity for self-promotion pass you by. Be bold and act with certainty to skyrocket your career. Anything is possible!

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your health and beauty are the top focus now. Venus shines her love light in your direction — you want to look your most ravishing self!

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

To be productive at work, get organized. Write a daily to-do list and stick to it. When it’s about love, embrace it with sincerity

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Trust your intuition! Teamwork and communication are the keys to success at work, and it is up to you to take control.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your bank balance gets a boost. Think big — don’t limit yourself by your own thoughts. Be creative!

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Love is in the stars and what happens next can be the start of all your dreams coming true. Trust your instincts, Aqua.