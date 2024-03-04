‘Oppenheimer’: Hoyte Van Hoytema Wins Top Honors at American Society of Cinematographers Awards

Hoyte Van Hoytema has taken top honors at the 38th annual American Society of Cinematographers Awards for his work on “Oppenheimer.”

Van Hoytema topped a field that included Edward Lachman for “El Conde, Matthew Libatique for “Maestro,” Rodrigo Prieto for “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Robbie Ryan for “Poor Things.”

The awards were handed out Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

All five theatrical feature film nominees are also nominated for best cinematography at the Oscars.

In its 38-year history, only 17 have gone on to win the Oscar. Last year, Mandy Walker made history when she became the first woman to win an ASC award for her work on “Elvis.” The Academy Award ultimately went to James Friend for “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

On the TV side, winners included Carl Herse for “Barry” and Ben Kutchins for “Boston Strangler.”

Spike Lee was bestowed with the Board of Governors Award. Matthew Libatique, Ernest Dickerson and Ellen Kuras presented the award to Lee. During his speech, Lee said: “I would not be here without cinematographers.” He also announced that Libatique who worked with him on “Chi-Raq” will be shooting his next film, “High and Low.”

View the full list of winners below.

THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM NOMINEES

Edward Lachman, ASC – “El Conde” (Netflix)

Matthew Libatique, ASC, LPS – “Maestro” (Netflix)

Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC – “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple TV+)

Robbie Ryan, ISC – “Poor Things” (Searchlight)

Hoyte van Hoytema, ASC, FSF, NSC – “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

SPOTLIGHT AWARD

Eric Branco – “Story Ave.” (Kino Lorber)

Krum Rodriguez – “Citizen Saint”

Warwick Thornton – “The New Boy”

EPISODE OF A ONE-HOUR REGULAR SERIES

Ricardo Diaz – “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – The Second Coming” (Max)

Rob C. Givens – “Gotham Knights – Daddy Issues” (CW)

M. David Mullen, ASC – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Four Minutes” (Prime Video)

Cathal Watters, ASC, ISC – “Foundation – In Seldon’s Shadow” (Apple TV+)

Glen Keenan, CSC – “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Hegemony” (Paramount+)

LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TV

Dan Atherton – “Great Expectations -The Three Keys” (FX)

Sam Chiplin – “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Part 1: Black Fire Orchid” (Prime Video)

Ben Kutchins, ASC – “Boston Strangler” (Hulu)

Igor Martinovic – “George and Tammy – Stand by Your Man” (Showtime)

Jason Oldak – “Lessons in Chemistry – Book of Calvin” (Apple TV+

Tobias Schliessler, ASC – “All the Light We Cannot See – Episode 2” (Netflix)

EPISODE OF A HALF-HOUR SERIES

Julian Court, BSC – “The Diplomat – The James Bond Clause” (Netflix)

Carl Herse – “Barry – Tricky Legacies” (Max)

Jon Joffin, ASC – “Schmigadoon – Something Real” (Apple TV+)

Blake McClure, ASC – “Minx – I Thought the Bed was Gonna Fly” (Starz)

Andrew Wehde – “The Bear -The Bear” (Hulu)

DOCUMENTARY AWARD

Jeff Hutchens – “Murder in Big Horn -Episode 1” (Showtime)

Curren Sheldon – “King Coal”

D. Smith – “Kokomo City” (Magnolia Pictures)

MUSIC VIDEO AWARD

Scott Cunningham, ASC – “Gorilla” (Performed by Little Simz)

Jon Joffin, ASC – “At Home” (Performed by Jon Bryant)

Andrey Nikolaev – “Tanto” (Performed by Cassie Marin)

