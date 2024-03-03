‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘The Bear’ Among CAS Award Winners

Hosted by comedian Tom Papa, the 60th CAS Awards for sound mixing were held March 2 at the Beverly Hilton, where Oscar-shortlisted sound contenders “Barbie,” “Ferrari,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” and “Oppenheimer” competed. Ultimately, “Oppenheimer” took home the prize for Motion Pictures — Live Action.

As previously announced, JJ Abrams received the society’s Filmmaker of the Year award and multi award-winning sound mixer Joe Earle (“American Horror Story,” “Six Feet Under”) was honored with the prestigious CAS Career Achievement Award. In addition, five finalists vied for the Student Recognition Award, with Yushu “Doris” Shen winning.

For animation, the winner was Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across the Universe,” while “32 Sounds” took home the award for documentary.

Meanwhile, the TV winner for limited series was “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” The one-hour series winner was “The Last of Us” and half-hour series went to “The Bear.”

Below is the full list of winners (marked in bold) for the 60th Annual CAS Award Nominees for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing.

Motion Pictures – Live Action

“Barbie”

Production Mixer – Nina Rice Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin O’Connell CAS Re-Recording Mixer – Ai-Ling Lee CAS Scoring Mixer – Peter Cobbin Scoring Mixer – Kirsty Whalley ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz

“Ferrari”

Production Mixer – Lee Orloff CAS Re-Recording Mixer – Andy Nelson CAS Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Lamberti Re-Recording Mixer – Luke Schwarzweller CAS Scoring Mixer – Andrew Dudman ADR Mixer – Matthew Wood Foley Mixer – Giorgi Lekishvili

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

Production Mixer – Mark Ulano CAS Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman CAS Re-Recording Mixer – Eugene Gearty Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS

“Maestro”

Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Ozanich Re-Recording Mixer – Dean A. Zupancic Scoring Mixer – Nick Baxter ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS Foley Mixer – Walter Spencer

“Oppenheimer”

Production Mixer – Willie D. Burton CAS Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin O’Connell CAS Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel CAS Foley Mixer – Tavish Grade Foley Mixer – Jack Cucci Foley Mixer – Mikel Parraga-Wills

Motion Pictures – Animated

“Elemental”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro CAS Original Dialogue Mixer – Paul McGrath CAS Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata Re-Recording Mixer – Ren Klyce Scoring Mixer – Thomas Vicari CAS Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Brian Smith Original Dialogue Mixer – Aaron Hasson Original Dialogue Mixer – Howard London CAS Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Semanick Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta Scoring Mixer – Sam Okell Foley Mixer – Randy K. Singer CAS

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Semanick Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Mangini Scoring Mixer – Trent Reznor Scoring Mixer – Atticus Ross ADR Mixer – Chris Cirino Foley Mixer – Chelsea Body

“The Boy and the Heron”

Original Dialogue & Re-Recording Mixer – Kôji Kasamats

“The Super Mario Brothers Movie”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Carlos Sotolongo CAS Re-Recording Mixer – Pete Horner Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta Scoring Mixer – Casey Stone CAS ADR Mixer – Doc Kane CAS Foley Mixer – Richard Durante

Motion Pictures – Documentary

“32 Sounds”

Production Mixer – Laura Cunningham Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Mangini Scoring Mixer – Ben Greenberg ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS

“American Symphony”

Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Paul Re-Recording Mixer – Tristan Baylis Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison

“Little Richard: I Am Everything”

Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Paul

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

Re-Recording Mixer – Skip Lievsay CAS Re-Recording Mixer – Paul Urmson Re-Recording Mixer – Joel Dougherty Scoring Mixer – John Michael Caldwell Foley Mixer – Micah Blaichman

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”

Production Mixer – Jacob Farron Smith CAS Re-Recording Mixer – John Ross CAS Re-Recording Mixer – David Payne Re-Recording Mixer – Christopher Rowe

Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series

“All the Light We Cannot See”: Ep.4

Production Mixer – Balazs Varga Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Paterson Re-Recording Mixer – Craig Henighan CAS Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS Foley Mixer – Peter Persaud CAS

“Beef”: Ep.9 The Great Fabricator

Production Mixer – Sean O’Malley CAS Re-Recording Mixer – Penny Harold CAS Re-Recording Mixer – Andrew Garrett Lange CAS Foley Mixer – Andrey Starikovskiy

“Black Mirror”: S6, Ep3. Beyond The Sea

Production Mixer – Richard Miller Re-Recording Mixer – James Ridgway Scoring Mixer – Daniel Kresco ADR Mixer – James Hyde Foley Mixer – Adam Mendez CAS

“Daisy Jones & The Six”: Ep. 10 Track 10: Rock n’ Roll Suicide

Production Mixer – Chris Welcker Re-Recording Mixer – Lindsey Alvarez CAS Re-Recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS Scoring Mixer – Mike Poole ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS Foley Mixer – James B. Howe

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Production Mixer – Richard Bullock CAS Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Solis Scoring Mixer – Phil McGowan CAS ADR Mixer – Brian Magrum CAS Foley Mixer – Erika Koski CAS

Television Series – One Hour

“Succession”: S04 E03 Connor’s Wedding

Production Mixer – Ken Ishii CAS Re-Recording Mixer – Andy Kris Re-Recording Mixer – Nicholas Renbeck Scoring Mixer – Thomas Vicari CAS ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone CAS Foley Mixer – Micah Blaichman

“Ted Lasso”: S03 E12 So Long, Farewell

Production Mixer – David Lascelles CAS Re-Recording Mixer – Ryan Kennedy Re-Recording Mixer – Sean Byrne CAS Foley Mixer – Jordan McClain

“The Crown”: S05 E08 Gunpowder

Production Mixer – Chris Ashworth Re-Recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker CAS Re-Recording Mixer – Lee Walpole Re-Recording Mixer – Martin Jensen ADR Mixer – Ben Tisdall Foley Mixer – Anna Wright

“The Last Of Us”: S01 E01 When You’re Lost In The Darkness

Production Mixer – Michael Playfair CAS Re-Recording Mixer – Marc Fishman CAS Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin Roache CAS Foley Mixer – Randy Wilson

TELEVISION SERIES – HALF HOUR

Barry: Season 4, Episode 8 “Wow”

Production Mixer – Scott Harber CASRe-Recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech CASRe-Recording Mixer – Teddy Salas Scoring Mixer – David Wingo ADR Mixer – Aaron HassonFoley Mixer – Darrin Mann

Only Murders in the Building: Season 3, Episode 8 “Sitzprobe“

Production Mixer – Joseph White Jr. CASRe-Recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CASRe-Recording Mixer – Lindsey Alvarez CASSong Mixer – Derik LeeScoring Mixer – Alan DeMossProTools Playback Mixer – Derek PacukFoley Mixer – Erika Koski CAS

The Bear: Season 2, Episode 7 “Forks“

Production Mixer – Scott D. Smith CASRe-Recording Mixer – Steve “Major” Giammaria CASADR Mixer – Patrick ChristensenFoley Mixer – Ryan Collison

The Mandalorian: Season 3, Episode 8 “The Return“

Production Mixer – Shawn HoldenRe-Recording Mixer – Scott R. Lewis CASRe-Recording Mixer – Tony VillaflorScoring Mixer – Chris Fogel CASADR Mixer – Aaron HassonFoley Mixer – Scott Curtis

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 5, Episode 5 “Local News“

Production Mixer – Rob Beal CAS — Re-Recording Mixer – Samuel Ejnes CAS — Re-Recording Mixer – Diego Gat CAS — Foley Mixer – Stacey Michaels CAS

Television Non-Fiction, Variety, or Music – Series or Specials

100 Foot Wave: Season 2, Episode 5 “Lost at Sea”

Re-Recording Mixer – Keith Hodne

Bono & The Edge: “A Sort of Homecoming With Dave Letterman“

Production Mixer – Karl MerrenRe-Recording Mixer – Brian Riordan CASRe-Recording Mixer – Phil DeTolve CASScoring Mixer – Jacknife Lee

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5, Episode 9 “Over The Limit“

Production Mixer – Doug Dredger

Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Speed CASRe-Recording Mixer – Nick Fry CAS

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: Season 8, Episode 31 “John Oliver; Broadway Cast of ‘The Lion King‘”

Production Mixer – Pierre de Laforcade

FoH Mixer -Tom HerrmannMonitor Mixer – Al BonomoMusic Mixer – Harvey Goldberg

Welcome to Wrexham: Season 2, Episode 6 “Ballers“

Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Jensen CAS

Student Recognition Award Finalists

Allison Blum, Savannah College of Art and Design

Shubhi Sahni, University of Southern California

Yushu “Doris” Shen, University of Southern California

Eunseo (Bella) So, Savannah College of Art and Design

William Tate, Georgia State University

