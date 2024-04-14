Opinion: Did a former Citizen Times editor become a character in a Thomas Wolfe novel?

Asheville’s local hero, renowned autobiographical novelist, Thomas Wolfe, is perhaps best known for his voluminousness, why use one word when you can use one hundred. In contrast, D. Hiden Ramsey, editor-in-chief and general manager of the Asheville Citizen-Times (1920-54), was celebrated for his pithy editorial paragraphs. Yet the two men held in common that which is at once ephemeral and everlasting — childhood.

When I married Graham Ramsey 20 years ago, I knew nothing of his grandfather, D. Hiden. I had grown up in Asheville and did know something of Thomas Wolfe — it would be hard not to. In the early 1960s, at AshevilleBiltmore College (now UNC Asheville), Darley Hiden Ramsey delivered a popular lecture series: "Western North Carolina History." It is from D. Hiden himself, his lyric and commanding voice wafting across time (on audiotape), that I learned the stories of D. Hiden and Tom Wolfe.

Thomas Wolfe and Hiden Ramsey grew up in large families, eight children apiece and three houses apart, on downtown Asheville’s Woodfin Street. In the early 1900s, by Hiden’s account, “you were more or less the captive of your neighborhood. You drew your friends from walking distance.” Quite a bit older than Tom, Hiden was contemporary with Wolfe’s older siblings. Nevertheless, it was Tom and Hiden who reconnected at significant junctures during Wolfe’s career.

D. Hiden Ramsey, seen here in a 1960 Citizen Times photo, was editor and later served as general manager of the Asheville Citizen-Times Company when The Asheville Citizen and The Asheville Times consolidated in 1930. He died in 1966.

On the eve of the publication of his first novel, "Look Homeward, Angel," and the stock market crash of 1929 — two events that would drastically upend the City of Asheville — Thomas Wolfe visited his old neighbor, Asheville Times General Manager Hiden Ramsey. The Times was then located in the Westall Building on Pack Square, just blocks from where the two had grown up, and as Hiden put it, “substantially where the monument works of W.O. Wolfe stood.” Tom had chosen his father’s tombstone and monument shop, and the square surrounding it, as centerstage for his upcoming, incendiary novel.

Wolfe had news: “Hiden, I’ve written a book that’s been accepted. I’ve told the publishers to send you a copy.”

Tom gave no indication as to the content of the book. Hiden didn’t ask. Once received and read, Hiden called local bookstore owner Ed Brown, “Ed, W.O. Wolfe’s son, Tom, has written a book. And if I were you, I’d stock up on it.” Hiden believed "Look Homeward, Angel “entirely autobiographical … I could see the dynamite in it.”

Thomas Wolfe was born in the house his father, W.O., built on Woodfin Street, where the YMCA now sits. That's the future novelist, lowest on the steps.

When word got out that Hiden had a copy of Tom’s book, Mabel Wolfe Wheaton approached him at a community luncheon. “Hiden, I’d like to see you after the meeting.” Tom had forewarned his sister of the book, but had yet tosend a copy. Mabel pressed Hiden, “Do you think Mother and I can continue to live in Asheville after the book gets wide publication?”

Hiden tried to assuage her: “Mabel it’s rough in spots, terribly rough. I think at times he defiles his own nest, but it’s a great book, the work of a genius.” In his 1963 lectures, Hiden spoke poignantly of his efforts to reassure Mabel. “Of course, I’d grown up in the same neighborhood as the Wolfes. I knew their mother. I knew their father. And you never quite get over those loyalties of your youth.”

Well, the book scorched the earth, at least in Asheville. As Hiden Ramsey opined, “I don’t believe there is a fictitious character in any of his books. He was a great reporter.” But unhappily for Asheville’s citizenry, “he always identifiedthem with one of their occasional weaknesses.”

Eight years later, in 1937, when Tom finally returned to Asheville, he visited Hiden at the Haywood Street offices of the combined Asheville Citizen and Asheville Times. While Ramsey and Wolfe talked of old times, young reporters “kept sending in slips of paper for his autograph.”

Before leaving the newspaper office, Tom said, “Hiden, I can understand why the people of Asheville, many of them, didn’t appreciate 'Look Homeward, Angel.' But I’m going to write a book which will make them proud of me.”

After Thomas Wolfe's premature death in 1938, Mabel came to see Hiden. She had told her brother, “about that incident, about what you said about his book.” Tom had included it in a manuscript soon to be published. She hoped Hiden would not be offended.

In "You Can’t Go Home Again," Harley McNabb is a local newspaperman whose “opinion stood for something, for a great deal … He stood for truth, for culture, for learning and for high integrity.”

Leslie Ann Keller is an artist and writer from Asheville. She is married to Graham Ramsey, grandson of former Citizen Times Editor D. Hiden Ramsey.

