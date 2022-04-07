We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Let this Oontz add some oomph to your tunes. (Photo: Amazon)

You might not realize how important a great speaker is until you hear one in action and soak in all those crisp, clear tunes. Wouldn’t that be nice right about now? If you’re ready for an upgrade, you’re in luck: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling portable Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $25 with an on-page coupon, down from $35.

At this price, you can pick up a speaker for yourself and make a friend’s day (or year), too.

$25 with coupon $35 at Amazon

Over 129,000 Amazon reviewers × 5 stars = as the song says, a whole lotta love. (Photo: Amazon)

At just 25 bucks, the Oontz Angle 3, designed and engineered in the good ol' USA by Cambridge Soundworks, is a no-brainer. How no-brainer-y? Over 129,000 Amazon shoppers gave it a five-star rating — no easy feat. And why not? The audio is crisp, the bass is deep and, well, it just looks cool in everyone of its ten available colors.

Thanks to magical Bluetooth, the little guy works up to 100 feet away from your device. With 10+ watts of power, this thing is LOUD — so feel free to use it outside when the weather warms up. It's only 10 ounces, so it won't weigh down your tote. And it's splashproof too.

Shoppers swear by its long battery life (up to 14 hours) and easy setup. "This is the best Bluetooth speaker I have ever owned," raved a five-star reviewer. "It lasts for days on a single charge, and pairing is hassle-free...Sturdy and really well made."

Adds another fan: "I have had this speaker for several months, and it is fantastic. It's very small, with a similar footprint as a cellphone, and the build quality is shockingly good, with a metal grill, high-quality plastics, and nice silicone end pieces. It has excellent sound with surprisingly good bass."

Story continues

$25 with coupon $35 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

