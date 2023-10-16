'Onyx the Fortuitous' sneak peek: 'This is a reminder'

Watch a sneak peek from the Sundance-approved horror comedy.

Video Transcript

- Good morning Marcus, Jasminder, John, Shelly, and Mac. This is a reminder to please wear your cleansing stones at all times during your stay at Briardale Manor. After your meal, you will meet in the ritual room with full bellies, steady hearts, and willing spirits.

[SQUEAKING]

[THUMP]

[INDISTINCT WHISPERING]

[CLANKING]

[DOOR CREAKING SHUT]

- Good morning, all. I am Farrah, delegate to Bartok, servant to our great Lord Lucifer. This is the grand grimoire.

[GASPING]

- Aw, what's that?

- It's like the devil's bible.

- All the unholy knowledge in the world, bound in the skin of fallen angels.

- (DRAWN OUT) Sick.

- You were not chosen at random. The souls required to perform the ritual of Abaddon Rising were called out a millennia ago by this book. You will each need to bleed on the primary sigil here. The book will tell me whether or not you have a rightful place.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Who would like to approach first?

- Let's do this. I know my place.